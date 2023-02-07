Rivery Introduces New Partner Program to Give Partners Total Flexibility in How They Go to Market

The 'give-to-get' co-seller and reseller program provides partners with rewards, resources, and solutions to go to market together.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, the complete SaaS ELT platform, today announced the availability of a newly enhanced Partner Program, expanding Rivery's commitment to technology, service, and consultancy partners. The new Partner Program empowers partners to go to market with total flexibility, unlock new revenue streams and tap into a new Service Partner marketplace.

"Flexibility is at the heart of engagement," says Kyra Purvis, VP of Partnerships & Alliances. "With a 'give to get' approach, we developed an ecosystem for partners to tailor their approach according to their customers' unique needs, entrusting us to support their goals. Trust is a key factor in enabling us to grow our business together."

Rivery's partnership-led mission stems from its co-founder and CEO, Itamar Ben Hemo's extensive track record in leading two global SI consultancy leaders. Following the success of its co-sell model, Rivery has extended its program, now offering a resell model as well. This new ecosystem allows partners to choose and switch between paths according to their business-specific goals and customer-specific needs. The flexible program helps partners go to market in a smarter way and deliver successful data management projects.

The two partnership models

The co-sell model allows Rivery partners to focus on the selling and delivery of their services from larger data management projects, like modernizing data stacks, cloud migrations, and advertising use cases.

The resell model rewards partners for driving consumption of the technology usage adoption, ensuring joint customers get the most value out of Rivery.

A new phase for partners & Rivery

"Keyrus is proud to be a Rivery Gold Partner going into 2023. With the launch of the new partnership program, we are releasing a Paid Media Analysis kit and an IoT Sensor Data kit. These kits will accelerate the time to value for our clients all the way from data extraction to executive-facing dashboards and analytics.

Rivery's product offerings complement Keyrus's domain expertise and existing technology partnerships. The reverse ETL capabilities in particular allow us to offer Customer 360 solutions deeply integrated with Salesforce."

Scott Hanrahan, Managing Director, Keyrus US

The voice of the partners is what makes Rivery's new program stand out and is a true testament to its close-knit collaboration with partners. Partners will be able to share and view their feedback openly on the product. Feature requests will impact Rivery's product roadmap, helping to shape the future of releases. Enabling such partner-initiated features, allows both parties to build a cohesive business together.

Under the hood: The methodology

The new partner program offers four pillars of support in its go-to-market strategy: sales, product, marketing, and partner management.

Whether it be account mapping, building with a solution architect, running digital promotions, and events, or gaining a certification to upskill, these four pillars of support are designed to help push businesses to the forefront of digital transformation in 2023.

With the dynamic shift in the data space, organizations need to push forward with innovative technology solutions that will unlock the full potential of their business data and value.

For more information go to rivery.io/partners

About Rivery:

Rivery provides a complete SaaS ELT for organizations that need to scale fast with data, with a solution to build, maintain and automate a modern data stack. Rivery's capacity to orchestrate and unlock data value is built on its ability to democratize the task across business and data teams, making data expertise a company-wide passion, and ultimately driving successful data strategies. The world's leading companies, including Bayer, BuzzFeed, American Cancer Society, and EMAAR trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery at https://rivery.io/

