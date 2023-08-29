Rivery is a Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL Designation Launch Partner

Rivery's cloud-native ELT platform provides powerful, reliable, and secure integration with Cloud SQL

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery , the complete SaaS ELT platform, today announced that it is an official Launch Partner for the new Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL Designation for Cloud SQL, Google Cloud's fully-managed relational database service for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server.

Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL is a partner integration validation program that aims to boost customer confidence in partner integrations with Google SQL. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into SQL databases, working together to add support for Cloud SQL MySQL, PostgreSQL, or SQL Server into partner solutions - tuning their existing functionality for optimal outcomes.

By earning this designation, Rivery has proven that its SaaS ELT platform has met a core set of stringent interoperability and functional requirements when integrating with Cloud SQL and refined documentation for ease of onboarding that benefits joint customers. This designation enables Rivery customers to have an additional level of confidence that Rivery's data integration solutions work seamlessly with Cloud SQL.

As part of the Google Cloud Ready program, Rivery enjoys more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google partner engineering and Cloud SQL teams.

"The Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL Designation recognizes partner solutions that have met a core set of requirements to ensure the best possible integration between the partner product and Cloud SQL.," said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "With Rivery, customers can save time on evaluating new tools, and focus on building solutions using partner products that have been proven through a rigorous validation process to work optimally with Cloud SQL."

"It is very rewarding to witness the achievements our clients have accomplished through our Google Cloud integration solutions," said Rivery CEO, Itamar Ben Hemo.

"As Rivery continues to modernize ELT processes, this Cloud SQL designation solidifies our reputation as a leading cloud-native platform. We see more and more joint customers asking to leverage our simplified CDC solutions for Cloud SQL databases and we are committed to continuing to make it easy to integrate Cloud SQL data with Google Cloud BigQuery and other data platforms''

Rivery is now available to purchase via GCP Marketplace .

To learn more about Rivery's expertise with Google Cloud, visit https://rivery.io/partners-google-cloud/ .

To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL and its benefits visit https://cloud.google.com/sql/docs/cloud-ready/overview

About Rivery:

Rivery gives organizations control over their data through the ingestion, transformation,

orchestration, and management of their data. Rivery's end-to-end platform for data workflows goes beyond the traditional ETL, speeding up the entire DataOps workflow with automation and process simplification in a single SaaS platform. The world's leading companies, including Bayer, BuzzFeed, and American Cancer Society trust Rivery with their data.

SOURCE Rivery