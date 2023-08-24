Rivery Joins AWS ISV Accelerate and AWS Global Startup Program

SaaS ELT platform announces strategic partnership to power up cloud data integration and global go-to-market strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery , the complete SaaS ELT platform, today announced acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Additionally, Rivery has been accepted into the Global Startup Program , an invite-only go-to-market program supporting mid-to-late stage startups that have raised institutional funding, achieved product-market fit, and are ready to scale.

These programs provide assistance to select partners that AWS believes will help their clients succeed in the cloud. They help partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by providing co-sell incentives and connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. They also help ensure permanent alignment in product development between the ISV and the AWS ecosystem.

This partnership will serve joint customers by giving them full visibility, flexibility and scalability to build and deploy end-to-end ELT data pipelines faster, simplifying complex data integration and streamlining data orchestration processes. It may also provide certain customers with modest discounts in the form of AWS credits if they purchase Rivery through AWS Marketplace.

Rivery has over 200 built-in connectors, pre-built and bespoke data models, and end-to-end orchestration of data transformation pipelines utilizing AWS Services. Redshift users can now automate their entire ELT workflows with almost zero effort. Using Rivery Kits , it takes just a few clicks to bring data from common sources such as Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook Ads into Redshift. End users gain a complete view of their marketing campaigns using their favorite analytics and BI tools, helping them deliver business value faster. With less time spent managing data and more time spent answering business-critical questions, Rivery empowers data teams to do more with less.

"Rivery's tight integration with AWS enabled us to seamlessly run all of our marketing data integrations using our AWS native settings, starting with the seamless transaction through AWS Marketplace," said Roi Assa, BI & Data Director, 888 Holdings.

This strategic partnership comes at a crucial point in time. Organizations are tired of duct-taping four or five third-party tools together with AWS web services to run and orchestrate end-to-end pipelines in the modern data stack. Rivery's platform lowers the learning curve and the technical skillset needed to build enterprise-grade pipelines without associated maintenance overhead.

Rivery's admission to the ISV Accelerate and Global Startup Programs, combined with Rivery's AWS Marketplace offerings , allows companies all over the world to rapidly evaluate and procure Rivery. Rivery also holds Foundational Technical Review (FTR) compliance to meet AWS best practice standards for stability and scalability.

"In the past few years, the data economy and SaaS market has seen a major shift. More organizations are striving to be data-driven, yet delivering business value remains a huge challenge," says Itamar Ben Hemo, CEO and co-founder at Rivery.

"With less budget and resources, data teams are feeling the heat. They need to deliver, and they need to deliver fast. By partnering with AWS we will provide the flexibility and efficiency organizations and data teams need to thrive, perform better and deliver the data their organization so heavily relies on for strategic decision-making and success. We're thrilled to be able to give AWS customers a solution to power up their cloud data integration and entire operations."

About Rivery:

Rivery gives organizations control over their data through the ingestion, transformation, orchestration, and management of their data. Rivery's end-to-end platform for data workflows goes beyond the traditional ETL, speeding up the entire DataOps workflow with automation and process simplification in a single SaaS platform. The world's leading companies, including Bayer, BuzzFeed, and American Cancer Society trust Rivery with their data.

