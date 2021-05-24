Rivery partners with Databricks, broadening access to DataOps solutions for AI-driven Enterprises

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataOps platform Rivery announced a new partnership with Databricks, the Data + AI company. Databricks customers will now be able to seamlessly orchestrate their data ingestion pipelines, run transformation processes and return data sets from production machine learning to business applications with Rivery.

The new integration with Rivery, will help Databricks users extract, transform, and load data from across all their data sources with Rivery's pre-built API connectors. With Rivery's reverse ETL abilities companies will also be able to populate source systems with enriched data from Databricks. In addition, they will be able to apply the business logics needed to automate and orchestrate their entire data ecosystem - helping them create a single source of data in a centralized repository on the Databricks Lakehouse, powered by Delta.

Built on a modern lakehouse architecture in the cloud, Databricks combines the best of data warehouses and data lakes to offer an open and unified platform for data and AI. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on Databricks to enable massive-scale data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning and business analytics.

Rivery's data management platform is helping hundreds of companies address the full lifecycle of extracting value from data from many diverse sources such as SaaS business applications, operation business sources, and legacy databases. With a focus on time to value, companies such as Bayer, Preqin, and WalkMe are deploying their analytics at scale faster, and responding to new business requirements with agility.

Alon Reznik, Co-founder and Chief Architect of Rivery, said: "Our ambition is to provide 100% of companies access to 100% of their data, and this partnership is an exciting milestone to help customers using Databricks, which have built incredible data solution that are pioneering the way in which data is managed for optimal AI applications."

Pankaj Dugar, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Databricks, said: "We are excited for Databricks customers to take advantage of Rivery's full life cycle of automation capabilities for running data pipelines on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. This partnership will help more organizations unify their data, analytics and AI capabilities so they can get to insights faster and drive impactful changes throughout the business."

Come see Rivery live at the Data+AI Summit, May 24-28. Drop by the Rivery booth for your chance to win the biggest brick project of all time - the 7541 piece Lego Millenium Falcon. Register Here.

About Rivery:

Rivery.io is the end-to-end DataOps platform that gives organizations control over their data through the ingestion, transformation, orchestration and management of their data. Moving beyond the traditional ETL platform, Rivery speeds up the entire DataOps workflow with automation and process simplification in a single SaaS platform. The world's leading companies, including Bayer and American Cancer Society trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery.

SOURCE Rivery

Related Links

https://rivery.io

