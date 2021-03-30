Rivery Raises $16M Series A Funding to Expand SaaS DataOps Platform

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, the DataOps Platform raised $16M in a new financing round led by Entrée Capital and existing investor State Of Mind Ventures (SOMV).

Rivery is a SaaS DataOps platform that gives companies control over their organizational data through the ingestion, transformation, and orchestration of data processes. Since launching in 2019, Rivery has grown rapidly, adding hundreds of customers and seeing significant traction, 500% growth with enterprise companies, including Bayer, American Cancer Society, WalkMe, Entravision and Preqin.

The new funding round will be used to accelerate growth across business and R&D teams. The company plans to triple in size globally, and currently there are 60 open positions to be filled in 2021.

Rivery's innovative approach to DataOps and data management is a generational technology leap that incorporates automation and actionable logic into the traditional data ETL/ELT (extract, transform, and load) processes. Rivery's quick deployment and centralized data management, coupled with its features such as the ability to instantly create and replicate data models via ready-built kits. Rivery also empowers companies to create custom data connections that run alongside standard out-of-the box data pipelines saving significant time and cost for both deployment and ongoing use.

Rivery is a Premier Technology Partners with Snowflake as well as having partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon's AWS, Google Cloud, Looker Analytics, and Tableau. Additionally, dozens of services and consulting partners deploy Rivery to help their clients migrate their data to the cloud and manage their complete data operations from a single platform.

Itamar Ben Hemo, co-founder and CEO of Rivery said: "This new round of funding is an exciting milestone for Rivery, and validation that the massive cloud data industry is looking for a centralized DataOps platform. The Rivery DataOps platform is empowering companies to centralize, control, automate, and orchestrate all of their data flows - in the cloud."

Avi Eyal, co-founder and Managing Partner at Entrée Capital added: "Rivery is bringing a fresh approach to an old problem - how to move and transform data. The team has built a platform that companies not only love, but also trust to make a core part of their technology stack. We are excited to partner with Rivery and help the company achieve its vision."

Rivery.io is the end-to-end DataOps platform that gives organizations control over their data through the ingestion, transformation, orchestration and management of their data. Moving beyond the traditional ETL, Rivery speeds up the entire DataOps workflow with automation and process simplification in a single SaaS platform. The world's leading companies, including Bayer and American Cancer Society trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery on https://rivery.io/

What is DataOps? Discover the value of DataOps and how it can bring agility and efficiency to your data management: https://rivery.io/what-is-dataops/

Entrée Capital was founded in 2010 and provides multi-stage funding to innovative seed, early, and growth-stage companies all over the world. Entrée Capital manages over $650m across a number of funds and has invested in startups such as monday.com, Snap, Stripe, Deliveroo, PostMates, Riskified, FundBox, Toka Cyber, Kuda Bank, Stash, PillPack, Gusto, Cazoo, Coupang, Glovo, and over 90 other companies. For more information visit www.entreecapital.vc and follow us on twitter @entreecap.

