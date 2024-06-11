Rivery Unveils Blueprint to Transform Data Pipelines for GenAI-based Applications

GenAI data pipeline engine expands the capacity to integrate any data source into data-intensive applications to increase their power, consistency, and reliability

Rivery has put Blueprint to the test and achieved a 30X improvement in the development time of new data integrations

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery , the complete data integration platform accelerating data pipeline creation, announced today Rivery Blueprint, a new way to quickly and easily build data pipelines for GenAI-powered and data applications. Organizations are under pressure to keep up with the rapid pace of GenAI innovation and the massive increase in data sources without exhausting employee and financial resources.

Instead of worrying about missing connectors and data hallucinations because of insufficient data context, Rivery Blueprint helps ensure the integrity of large language models (LLMs) in the development of innovative applications. Rivery Blueprint is currently available in Private Preview with select customers and will be generally available later in 2024.

By using a simple AI prompt, data engineers can automatically generate the required configuration to connect to any REST API without sifting through API docs and detailing formats. They can build and see all data pipelines in one place without having to use a combination of tools to make custom pipeline connections. Non-technical data professionals can also use Rivery Blueprint to quickly input data for analytics and AI applications, easing the burden of work on data engineers.

"Data is the lifeblood for the GenAI era, and Rivery Blueprint offers one of the fastest ways to create connections to custom data sources," said Rivery Co-founder and CEO Itamar Ben Hemo. "Given the speed at which new GenAI apps are being created and the ever-growing demand for analytics, engineers require a faster and more efficient way to unify quality data sources to deliver value for businesses and consumers. With Rivery Blueprint, data engineers and non-technical staff can access an entirely new range of data sources without complex data engineering."

Other data pipeline solutions adjust to the growing number of data sources by directing customers to code their own integrations or lowering the quality of integration with limited access to data points. Rivery Blueprint accelerates key processes in the end-to-end data pipeline workflow enabling auto-generated connections with any REST API data source in minutes.

"Rivery's commitment to giving companies complete control of their data with easy data integrations has been invaluable for our business for three years," said Ranajay Nandy, Vice President, Analytics at Citizen Watch America. "The frontier of AI and Analytics for all can be daunting due to challenges with integrating enormous amounts of data sources to ensure high-integrity data applications. We are confident Blueprint will help our business build and adopt the right applications that can transform our growth trajectory and customer relationships."

Register here to attend the introductory webinar to Rivery Blueprint on June 25th, and join the waitlist for early access.

About Rivery

Rivery simplifies data integration for businesses of any size to build strong, secure, and unified data infrastructures, bringing together over 200 fully managed data services into a single platform. Eliminating the complexities of integrating unstructured and structured data sources, Rivery enables organizations to focus on innovating products, services, customer experiences, and growth strategies. Founded in 2019, the company has over 350 customers including top brands Bayer, BuzzFeed, American Cancer Society, and EMAAR Properties. Learn more about Rivery at rivery.io .

SOURCE Rivery