Rivetz and Sentinel Protocol Partner to Deliver Decentralized, Hardware-Level Digital Asset Protection

SINGAPORE and RICHMOND, Mass., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivetz, an industry pioneer of embedded, decentralized cybersecurity, and Sentinel Protocol, a crowdsourced threat intelligence platform built on blockchain technology, today announced a partnership to incorporate the Sentinel Protocol threat intelligence platform as an oracle for The Rivetz Network.

The Rivetz Network is a collection of cybersecurity tools and services available for deploying simple and safe applications. Integration of Sentinel Protocol's threat intelligence system will strengthen the development of more sophisticated cybersecurity policies within The Rivetz Network, taking a synergistic approach with regards to their complementary blockchain-based cybersecurity ecosystems.

"Digital currencies have become an increasingly attractive target for cyber criminals," said Patrick Kim, CEO of Sentinel Protocol. "Sentinel Protocol and Rivetz are committed to raising security awareness. Together we are taking the steps to deliver blockchain innovations and provide a more seamless customer experience in securing digital assets and sensitive information."

Sentinel Protocol's global, blockchain-based Threat Reputation Database (TRDB) collects data from distributed sources including cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, payment services, along with IT and security companies. The TRDB also crowdsources threat data procured from collective intelligence. In addition, its UPPward Chrome and Firefox Extension protects individual users by allowing them to verify the authenticity of wallet addresses, social media accounts and web addresses. Recently, Sentinel Protocol launched the Uppsala Security Forum, which acts as a community space to provide educational information about blockchain security, and a technical forum for an exchange of knowledge on security related insights.

"Digital currencies' decentralized nature has placed the responsibility of security on individual users," said Steven Sprague, founder and CEO of Rivetz. "Rivetz and Sentinel Protocol share a vision to solve this issue this by enabling users to take control of their data and digital assets through seamless decentralized security solutions."

Rivetz's best-in-class security solutions hinge upon access to the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), which is an isolated, measured computer environment separate from the operating system. By provisioning all digital transactions through the TEE, Rivetz assures that users' private keys cannot be altered or stolen if the operating system were tampered with or infected by malware.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is the world's first crowd-sourced threat intelligence platform utilizing the advantages of decentralization to protect cyberspace with blockchain security. It aims to equip individuals and organizations with cybersecurity solutions that help protect their valuable cryptocurrency assets from malicious threats, attacks, and fraudulent transactions. Sentinel Protocol is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan. Follow Sentinel Protocol on Telegram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Medium.

About Rivetz

Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device plays a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to produce high assurance data and benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. They were selected for Telecom Council's prestigious Innovation Showcase Class of 2018. Find out more at www.rivetz.com and follow Rivetz on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Telegram.

