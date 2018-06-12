Rivetz CEO Steven Sprague Speaking on Blockchain and Trusted Computing at CES Asia

"It's so important that the hardware innovators at CES Asia understand the latest blockchain technology thinking that is beginning to change all of our lives," said Sprague. "I look forward to sharing Rivetz's vision for secure digital mobile transactions on the blockchain. We are also keen to hear more from blockchain entrepreneurs and investors as they discuss how we will shape our collective future."

Sprague has risen as a key figure in the cybersecurity industry for promoting the application of trusted computing technology. He has a robust technical foundation in the principles, capabilities and business models of incorporating trusted hardware into everyday computing, and is adept a translating these concepts into layman's terms. At Rivetz, he is focused on utilizing the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) already built into millions of devices for the protection of private keys, encryption and secure instructions for blockchain, identity, messages, IoT, payments and cryptocurrency.

Sprague will take the N3 Stage on Wednesday, June 13 at 1:30pm at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, booth 3384. The "What's My Blockchain?" session will be a Wheel of Fortune-like spinning wheel and will cover some of the top reasons to turn to the blockchain for architecting your business, technology or service.

CES Asia 2018, owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, takes place from June 13-15 in Shanghai. The conference is the premier event for consumer technology in Asia to showcase the major brands and innovative businesses in the tech industry.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is focused on solving problems associated with consumer and machine-to-machine digital transactions. Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device aims to play a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. They were selected for Telecom Council's prestigious Innovation Showcase Class of 2018. Find out more at www.rivetz.com and follow Rivetz on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Telegram.

