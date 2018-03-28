Rivetz Partners with UbiatarPlay to Provide Cybersecurity to Avatar-Based Marketplace

"At UbiatarPlay we strive to provide world-class security for all our users, while providing a new power to mankind. With Rivetz, the security of all our customers' data will be stored into the TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) of their devices with high-tier hardware safety," said UbiatarPlay Founder and CEO Fulvio Dominici.

UbiatarPlay's marketplace will initially launch with free live broadcasts allowing users to see any part of the world. Users will be able to hire local Avatars - people who broadcast their respective location on the UbiatarPlay marketplace - for telepresence sessions in which users can direct the Avatar to explore and interact with their surroundings. Such technology has practical applications including tele-tourism, business travel and remote industrial assistance.

"We look forward to providing UbiatarPlay peer-to-peer transactions with provable cyber controls that become an immutable part of the blockchain record. Rivetz will accomplish this through cryptographic proof which measures whether protections are in place before a transaction can be executed. Since Rivetz is built on TEE technology which has been already delivered to more than a billion devices, we look forward to delivering a higher security standard through the integration of our cybersecurity controls to UbiatarPlay users," said Rivetz CEO Stephen Sprague.

About Rivetz International

Rivetz is focused on solving problems associated with consumer and machine-to-machine digital transactions. Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device aims to play a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. For more information, visit www.rivetz.com .

About UbiatarPlay

UbiatarPlay, a new high-tech company, is starting a new marketplace where would-be avatars will offer their physical presence to for hire to people wanting to be instantly anywhere in the world. Everybody can also be an Avatar and offer their service to the world on the marketplace. What you need to be an Avatar is your body, a smartphone and the internet. Like the Ubiatar manifesto states, "an honest job opportunity to anybody, anywhere." For more information, visit ubiatarplay.io

