Rivian Congratulates United Way and State Farm® On a Successful 48in48 event

RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian stated, "We are happy to play a role in supporting the future success of local nonprofits and Rivian employees were proud to be part of the effort. As Rivian's business grows we look forward to increasing our involvement in other community activities, especially in working with the local education system on a variety of fronts from enhancing STEM programs to mentoring and job shadowing programs."

The event included volunteers from Rivian, State Farm, Afni, IBM and Twin City colleges.

About Rivian

With the introduction of its first vehicle in 2020, Rivian is advancing the shift to electric, autonomous and shared mobility. Rivian vehicles will incorporate the company's cloud-based digital architecture, self-driving platform and advanced battery system. The company employs around 350 people and has vehicle design and engineering operations in Plymouth, Michigan, technology and engineering operations in San Jose and Irvine, California and manufacturing facilities in Normal, Illinois. For more information visit www.rivian.com.

