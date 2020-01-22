Rivian OEM Profile & Forecast, 2019-2025: Rivian's Impact on the Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automaker Profile - Rivian and its Impact on the Automotive Industry, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This OEM profile aims to understand and analyze Rivian's corporate strategy, as it targets a unique niche segment of the automotive market: electric sports/adventure vehicles. This study also analyzes its skateboard platform technology and its importance in future business models for Rivian. It also highlights investments from various companies such as Amazon, Ford, and Cox Automotive and its implications to them.



The reader will benefit from a thorough analysis of Rivian's product, technology, and growth strategies and how Rivian will impact the automotive industry globally.



Key Issues Addressed

What is Rivian's plan for electric pickups and electric SUVs? What are the future vehicles expected from Rivian?

What is Rivian's strategy for CASE technologies?

What are Rivian's manufacturing and sales strategies? What are the USPs for Rivian's vehicles and how will the company leverage them for better sales?

How will investors benefit from funding Rivian and how will the company profit from investments?

What is the skateboard platform and how will Rivian use it for growth?

Automotive market participants have realized that the future of the automotive industry lies in the direction of electric vehicles, and hence are investing heavily in developing their own electric vehicles. After the disruption initiated by Tesla, many startup companies are developing electric vehicles and challenging mainstreams original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various vehicle segments. Logistics and transportation companies are also moving their focus on adding energy-saving means to last-mile transportation options.



Rivian is one of the EV startups with unique vehicle design, proprietary skateboard vehicle platform, battery technology and financial funding from big companies such as Amazon and Ford. The company gained a lot of attention from automotive companies when it showcased its electric pickup truck (R1T) and SUV (R1S) in the 2018 LA Auto Show. Rivian is both an automotive and technology company with a vision to change consumer perception of electric vehicles. Some of the unique features of Rivian's vehicles are design, real off-road capabilities, 400+ miles range, and 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3 seconds.



As of 2019, Rivian had secured nearly $2 billion in investment from global companies including Amazon, Ford, and Cox Automotive that reinsures the potential of Rivian's technology to produce and retail a viable EV. Rivian targets a highly differentiated vehicle segment, pure electric pickup and SUVs, which are potential, new markets for mainstream OEMs as well as startups and the reason behind all the attention from automotive and non-automotive companies.



The company will start delivering its first products i.e., electric pickup trucks and full-size SUVs in the last quarter of 2020. It has already secured 10,000 pre-orders. Additionally, Amazon has ordered 100,000 custom-designed electric delivery-vans from Rivian; this has ensured a cashflow for Rivian to continue its business. Rivian also has plans for its skateboard platform and battery technology. Its retail future plans include offering vehicle subscription services and other business models. All these make Rivian a potential company that can change the idea of sustainable transportation. Rivian's importance in the automotive industry lies in its technology, product design, investor portfolio, and future business models.



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Ford

Cox Automotive

Tesla

Rivian

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Highlights

Executive Summary - Rivian's Brand Vision, 2019-2025

Executive Summary - Rivian Products and Key Features

Executive Summary - Rivian's 2019 Status and 2025 US Strategy

Executive Summary - Rivian's Key Partners and Investors

Executive Summary - Rivian's Current and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objective, Background and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Research Background

3. Rivian - Company Overview

Rivian's Corporate Overview

Rivian's 2025 CASE Mobility Proposition

Rivian's Partner Ecosystem

Competitor Mapping for Rivian

4. Rivian's Product and Production Strategy

Rivian's Manufacturing and R&D Footprint

Rivian's R1T Pickup and R1S SUV Specifications

Rivian's R1T Pickup and R1S SUV Models Comparison

Rivian's Future Product Plan

Rivian's Sales Estimation and Global Expansion

5. Rivian's Technology Strategy

Rivian's Proprietary Skateboard Platform

Rivian's Battery Technology

Rivian's Vehicle Charging

Rivian's Patent Analysis

6. Rivian's Sales Strategy and Targeted Unique Selling Propositions

Rivian Sales and Channel Strategy - In-store Digitization

and Channel Strategy - In-store Digitization Rivian's Unique Selling Propositions

Rivian's Retail Strategy

Rivian's Possible New Business Models

SWOT Analysis

7. Investor Outlook

Implications of Amazon - Rivian Deal

Implications of Ford and Cox Automotive Agreement

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities for Rivian

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Key Conclusions

