Rivian R1S Shows Slowest MP6® Charging Performance to Date in AMCI Testing's Real-World, Fast-Charge Test

News provided by

AMCI

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

A surprising result for a company that is building its own charging network.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCI Testing's new MP6® testing standard continues to yield some surprising, real-world results. Supposed 'laggards' like the Toyota bZ4X do very well, Hyundai's 800V product is mid-pack, and a dedicated BEV manufacturer like Rivian, does very poorly.

"Given the outstanding engineering across nearly all aspects of the Rivian R1 series, we wouldn't have expected the R1S to place last on the latest MP6 leaderboard," said Guy Mangiamele, Director of AMCI Testing. "The R1S had an uncharacteristically 'soft' ramp-up in charge rate, even when starting from 10% SOC. It will eventually charge at more than 150kW much later in the charge cycle, but even then will not hold that level of charge for long," he said.

As a reminder, the MP6 test regimen currently takes place at the nation's most available public charging network -- the Tesla Supercharger fitted with a 'Magic Dock' adapter and measures miles of range added from 10% SOC (state of charge) with a 6 minute fast-charge.

AMCI Testing MP6® Leaderboard Results:

1st place:       

Toyota bZ4X:                         

35.0 MP6

2nd place:      

Ford Mustang Mach-E:        

32.5 MP6

3rd place:        

Mercedes-Benz EQE:          

31.5 MP6

4th place:        

Hyundai IONIQ 5:                

28.0 MP6

5th place:        

Rivian R1S:                            

20.5 MP6

Why six minutes? 6 minutes is the widely accepted wait time to fuel an ICE vehicle. Nobody wants to spend more time "fueling", or charging, than they absolutely must when away from home, on a trip, or low on charge. This is an inevitable and growing real-world use case for BEV drivers.

"One can't overlook the main function and benefit of an automobile is convenience. Sure, we'd all like our rides to be fast, sexy, luxurious, even cutting-edge, but foremost, it needs to serve your needs of convenience. When compared to your primary fueling option – gasoline for ICE and Hybrids – without fast, reliable, public charging BEVs will never be as convenient. For BEV's to achieve real market acceptance and the promised environmental advantages, we need to strive for lighter, cheaper batteries, with less range that charge quickly," said David Stokols, CEO of AMCI Testing's parent company, AMCI Global.

In the coming weeks and months, as OEMs provide vehicles, AMCI Testing will publish further MP6® test results. Our next test will be the much-anticipated Ford F-150 Lightning. Go to www.amcitesting.com and vote where the Lightning will fall on the leaderboard, or, sign-up to receive updates as they occur.

About AMCI Testing

AMCI Testing is an independent automotive research firm, specializing in unbiased, exclusive, comparative evaluations of automotive products since 1984. The breadth of our testing includes ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV powertrains and every facet of measurement and product category. AMCI-Testing-Certification is recognized as an industry gold standard.

SOURCE AMCI

