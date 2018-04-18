Rivian Welcomes Business Leaders from Bloomington, Normal, and McLean County, Illinois to Tour Its Plymouth, Michigan Operations

Meeting with Rivian executives, they received a behind the scenes tour of Rivian's vehicle design, advanced engineering and proprietary technology for its first two fully electric vehicles, a pick-up truck and SUV. The Company also provided an overview of its business strategy and production plans.

RJ Scaringe, CEO and Chairman of Rivian, commented, "We appreciate the interest and support that Bloomington, Normal and McLean County have given Rivian over the past year and look forward to growing our workforce in central Illinois and increasing our involvement in local activities."

"We gained a deeper appreciation for the technology Rivian has developed – the level of energy of their team is contagious," said Kyle Ham, CEO of the Bloomington Normal Economic Development Commission. "I am really excited to have a company so focused on technology in our backyard and I'm looking forward to the company emerging from stealth mode this year."

Additionally, discussions were held with Rivian senior management regarding future growth plans for the Company's Normal site and identifying areas of collaboration for supporting education and other local initiatives.

About Rivian

With the introduction of its first vehicle in 2020, Rivian is advancing the shift to electric, autonomous and shared mobility. Rivian vehicles will incorporate the company's cloud-based digital architecture, self-driving platform and advanced battery system. It has vehicle design and engineering operations in Michigan, technology and engineering in California and manufacturing facilities in Illinois. For more information visit www.rivian.com.

