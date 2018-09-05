Riviana Brings First Instant Aromatic Rice To Shelves With Minute® Instant Jasmine Rice

Minute Jasmine is fluffy and fragrant when cooked; has a light, sweet flavor, pleasant scent, and is ready in the same time as the signature Minute White Rice: only five minutes. Minute Jasmine complements both Asian and traditional dishes, retaining the same pleasing tenderness of white rice but with elevated flavor and enough versatility to make it a standout dish of any meal. In a pre-launch consumer test, Minute Jasmine exceeded expectations, driven by strong, positive perceptions of taste, aroma and texture.

Shaking Up a Category

"There's been a growing demand for aromatic varieties of rice that appeal to a broader audience, but no brand in the instant rice category has offered this combination of flavor, convenience and variety until now," says Senior Brand Manager of Riviana, Diane Patterson. "To accommodate globally inspired interests and palates, we expanded our product line to attract the adventurous consumer who is already in tune with what the aromatic category offers, but who is also looking for a faster cooking time. No one should sacrifice culinary creativity for ease and convenience – Minute Jasmine offers it all!"

Minute Jasmine's packaging features an internationally inspired Sweet and Spicy Apricot Chicken recipe and "mix it up" ideas showcasing the versatility of the product, such as using lite coconut milk instead of water and curry powder to boost the flavor.

The product will be sold nationally across the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $2.69.

To learn more about the newest Minute Rice products, delicious recipe ideas and other varieties within the Minute Rice family of products, visit www.minuterice.com.

Riviana Foods Inc. is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States and the world's second largest pasta manufacturer. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House®, Ronzoni®, Creamette®, Skinner®, San Giorgio®, Prince®, Catelli®, American Beauty®, No Yolks®, Wacky Mac® and Light & Fluffy®.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.

