Riviana Foods and California Association of Food Banks Team Up to Fight Hunger with Second Annual "Jars of Hope" Initiative

Donation of RiceSelect® jars to help families across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. (Riviana), America's leading rice manufacturer, is helping fight hunger in California with the second annual "Jars of Hope" initiative. Riviana's RiceSelect® brand is partnering with the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) to help families across the state facing food insecurity.

For every two RiceSelect® jars purchased at participating retailers across California during the initiative, one jar will be donated to the CAFB. Albertsons, Raley's and SaveMart join returning retailers Food4Less, Foods Co., Ralphs and Walmart as "Jars of Hope" participants. The initiative runs November 3-30, 2025.

"We are proud to help make a difference in communities across California," said Megan Byerly, RiceSelect Brand Manager. "California Association of Food Banks has been an incredible partner, and we're excited to team up with them on 'Jars of Hope' for a second year."

The need is timely as 5.4 million people in California are facing hunger, including 1.4 million children. Child food insecurity is a significant concern across all counties and districts in the state, impacting more than one in four households with children across the state.

"RiceSelect products are shelf stable, and typically not among the items donated to food banks, especially during the holiday season." said Yulanda Smith, Vice President External Affairs, California Association of Food Banks. "We're grateful for the continued support of partners like Riviana Foods that aid us in achieving our mission to end hunger in California."

"'Jars of Hope' was a success in its first year, raising a total of $125,000 in monetary and in-kind contributions," Byerly said. "We invite all Californians to visit participating grocery stores and join us in helping families in need."

For more information, visit www.RiceSelect.com/Jars-Of-Hope.

ABOUT RIVIANA FOODS INC.

Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana") is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes RiceSelect®, Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, and Tilda®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a company known as the global leader in rice.

All RiceSelect® products are made with the finest ingredients using high standards and rigorous attention to detail. Each product provides a special quality, taste, or texture, making it perfectly suited for a wide variety of recipe applications. The RiceSelect® product line includes rice varieties such as Arborio, Royal Blend®, Jasmati®, Texmati®, and Sushi Rice, as well as Couscous, Pearl Couscous, Orzo and Quinoa varieties.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF FOOD BANKS

Since the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) formed in 1997, it has grown into a powerful network leading the fight against hunger in California with a shared belief that access to food is a fundamental right. CAFB partners with 42 food banks who support 6,000+ community-based organizations, as well as 200+ agricultural partners with a common mission: to end hunger. Through collaborative partnerships. CAFB is a collective force making equitable access to food the standard, not the exception. For more information about CAFB, please visit cafoodbanks.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

*Minimum jar donation: 5,000 and maximum jar donation: 15,000. Purchase is not tax deductible. Sponsor: Riviana Foods, Inc., P.O. Box 2636, Houston, TX 77252. Charity: California Association of Food Banks, 1616 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA 94612.

