Riviana Foods and the California Association of Food Banks Join Forces to Fight Hunger Through "Jars of Hope" Initiative

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-seven percent of California households with children are estimated to be food insecure — that's more than 1 million households with children throughout the state that have unreliable access to adequate food. Through the "Jars of Hope" initiative, two organizations are joining forces to help reduce that number. Riviana Foods Inc . ("Riviana"), America's leading rice company, and the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) are teaming up to provide crucial funds to food banks across California.

Through the program, Riviana will donate $1 to CAFB for every RiceSelect® jar sold at Ralphs Grocery, Food 4 Less, Foods Co and Walmart stores in California between October 14, 2024 and November 10, 2024.* Money raised through the campaign will go toward supporting CAFB's Farm to Family program and its mission to end hunger. Through the program, CAFB recovers high-quality produce in California — that would otherwise be tilled under or lost — and donates the bounty to food banks who then distribute the produce to food insecure families in their communities.



"As the leading rice manufacturer in the U.S., we understand the critical role our products play in fighting hunger and supporting families and communities in California," said Erica Larson, Director of Marketing at Riviana Foods. "Riviana cares about California families and the California Association of Food Banks' Farm to Family mission aligns perfectly with our commitment to responsible agriculture that nurtures the population for generations to come. We are excited to bring this partnership to life and look forward to having a positive impact in California communities through the 'Jars of Hope' program."

Last year, CAFB's Farm to Family program delivered more than 250 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to food banks throughout the state, providing quality and nutritious food to communities while reducing food waste. Established in 2005, the program secures and delivers shelf-stable foods like beans, soups, cereals, and grains, as well as proteins, like eggs and meat for families. While the fundraising portion of the "Jars of Hope" initiative will take place this fall, the donation portion of the initiative is planned for early 2025 and is expected to include donations of RiceSelect and other Riviana products to CAFB for distribution to many of its food pantries in the state.



"We are in the midst of a hunger crisis. Right now, we are seeing food insecurity rates at levels similar to those in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stacia Levenfeld, CEO of CAFB. "Teaming up with Riviana Foods for the Jars of Hope program will not only support our work of fighting hunger in California, but serves as a powerful example of the role food producers and distributors can play in feeding communities. We are grateful to Riviana and applaud the organization for their commitment to California families."

The CAFB leads a collective effort to end hunger in California. Working alongside 41 member food banks throughout the state, CAFB ensures they have the tools and resources needed to focus on feeding their communities.



California shoppers can visit the RiceSelect Store Locator to find their nearest Ralphs Grocery, Food 4 Less, Foods Co and Walmart locations selling RiceSelect® products. The company produces 10 rice products that are recognized internationally for their outstanding and unique taste, texture and aroma including RiceSelect® Arborio Rice and RiceSelect® Royal Blend® Rice. In addition to rice, the RiceSelect® product line includes other renowned couscous, pasta and quinoa products like RiceSelect® Pearl Couscous.

For more information on the campaign, please visit RiceSelect.com/Jars-Of-Hope and follow the RiceSelect® brand for recipe inspiration on its Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest and TikTok pages.

About Riviana Foods Inc. and RiceSelect® Products

Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana") is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes RiceSelect, Minute, Success, Mahatma, Carolina, and Tilda. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a company known as the global leader in rice.

All RiceSelect® products are made with the finest ingredients using exacting standards and rigorous attention to detail. Each product provides a special quality, taste, or texture, making it perfectly suited for a wide variety of recipe applications. The RiceSelect® product line includes rice varieties such as Arborio, Royal Blend, Jasmati, Texmati, and Sushi Rice, as well as Couscous, Pearl Couscous, Orzo and Quinoa varieties.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF FOOD BANKS

Since the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) formed in 1995, it has grown into a powerful network leading the fight against hunger in California with a shared belief that access to food is a fundamental right. California produces more than enough nutritious food to feed everyone in the state. CAFB partners with more than 40 food banks who support 6,000+ community-based organizations, as well as 200+ agricultural partners with a common mission: to end hunger. Through collaborative partnerships. CAFB is a collective force making equitable access to food the standard, not the exception. For more information about CAFB, please visit cafoodbanks.org .

Legal Disclaimer :

*Minimum donation: $25,000 and maximum donation: $75,000. Purchase is not tax deductible. Sponsor: Riviana Foods, Inc., P.O. Box 2636, Houston, TX 77252. Charity: California Association of Food Banks, 1624 Franklin Street #722, Oakland, CA 94612.

