Riviana Foods Inc. Announces Partnership between Success® Rice and SAI Platform's Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA)

"We consider sustainable agricultural practices to be essential, not only from a good stewardship standpoint, but also as a fundamental business principle," said Erica Larson, Director of Marketing at Riviana Foods. "To ensure a better future, it is crucial we prioritize support for farmers who engage in sustainable practices."

In utilizing the insights provided through the FSA partnership, Riviana Foods can advance sustainable agriculture through focused farm support. By working with a group of local Arkansas farmers known as a Farm Management Group, Riviana Foods manages this group as their Farm Management Group Coordinator. These farmers grow rice that will be sourced by Riviana Foods and implement FSA Silver level practices to create a sustainable operation that produces verified sustainably grown rice. The Farm Management Group can ensure their farming practices allow their farms to thrive through various means, like identifying clean and sustainable sources of renewable energy, soil management, water management, and air quality and emissions, to name a few. All of this is possible through the FSA acting as a governance mechanism, so that Riviana Foods has a third party verifying the Farm Management Group's commitment to sustainability.

Supporting sustainable farming efforts is part of the Success Rice's Growing for Tomorrow initiative. It's also part of Riviana Foods' five pillars of sustainability, which focus on reductions around: Waste, Energy, Emissions, Water and Packaging.

Learn more about Success Rice's commitment to sustainability at www.SuccessRice.com/Sustainability .

About Riviana Foods Inc. and Success®

Riviana Foods Inc. is the largest processor, marketer, and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect® and Gourmet House®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

The Success product line includes traditional White Rice, Whole Grain Brown Rice, protein-packed Quinoa, and aromatic rice varieties such as Jasmine and Basmati Rice. Join the Success brand's community online at www.successrice.com . Also, follow @SuccessRice on Facebook , Pinterest , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

