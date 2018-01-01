Riviana Foods Inc. Launches No Yolks® Advertising Campaign

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. announced the launch of its new No Yolks pasta creative advertising campaign, "Tasteful Noods," designed to demonstrate the versatility of the beloved yolkless egg pasta.

"Tasteful Noods" is a playful, provocative campaign that takes food porn to the next level. Drawing on the quirkiness of Riviana's No Yolks brand, "Tasteful Noods" uses humor (and a touch of double-entendre) to demonstrate the versatility of the product and expose unlimited and delicious possibilities.

Riviana and TM Advertising, the creative advertising agency for No Yolks, are working together to modernize the image of the nostalgic pasta brand.

TM Advertising developed the innovative creative campaign to connect with existing No Yolks consumers as well as to appeal to a new generation of foodies.

"TM demonstrated that they have the strategic and creative prowess to develop something truly breakthrough for No Yolks," said Marie Dobson, Director, US Pasta at Riviana. "The campaign is entertaining and disruptive. It really puts a new spotlight on this fun, nostalgic favorite."

Becca Weigman, CEO and owner of TM added, "We're excited to partner with such an established brand and introduce – or reintroduce – it to new generations of customers. The No Yolks creative is a real reflection of the playful and creative spirit of the brand."

The "Tasteful Noods" campaign was launched in August with a series of video, social and digital ads. Find mouthwatering No Yolks pasta in grocery stores nationwide, at Amazon and on NoYolks.com.

Riviana Foods Inc. is the largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products in the United States and the nation's second largest pasta manufacturer. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House®, Ronzoni®, Creamette®, Skinner®, San Giorgio®, Prince®, Catelli®, American Beauty®, No Yolks®, Wacky Mac® and Light & Fluffy®. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company.

TM Advertising, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent, full-service brand agency with deep Texas roots dating back to 1934. TM handles a portfolio of top brands spanning categories such as finance, food and beverage, travel and entertainment, oil and gas, fast casual restaurants and technology. For additional information visit tm.com.

