Riviana Foods Significantly Expands Ready-to-Serve Rice Production Capacity at Memphis Plant

Riviana has completed the first of two phases of its $80.6M investment in its plant in Memphis, TN

HOUSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviana Foods Inc. ("Riviana"), America's leading rice company, announced today that it has completed the first phase of its $80.6 million investment in its start-of-the-art processing and packaging plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The first phase consisted of renovating approximately 20,000 square feet of the plant to double its current capacity to produce Minute® ready-to-serve rice cups.

Minute® ready-to-serve rice cups come in a wide assortment of varieties and delicious flavors that are popular with today's consumers and meet their need for on-the-go convenience. Riviana U.S. sales of ready-to-serve products, which include both cup and pouch formats, was the fastest growing business in the segment in 2023 with an increase of almost 19% in volume and has continued at that pace this year. This was possible through Riviana's significant increase in investment in consumer advertising and promotional activities in the U.S. market. And most recently, to support this business expansion, Riviana has added operational capacity.

"The substantial increase in the plant's capacity to produce ready-to-serve cups has placed Riviana in a stronger position to meet the growing demand of our customers for high quality, flavorful and convenient food options," said Enrique Zaragoza, President and CEO of Riviana. "Along those same lines, we look forward to completing the second phase of our investment in the plant, which will add new capacity to produce our ready-to-serve rice pouch products for the US and Canadian markets."

Work on the second phase of Riviana's investment in the Memphis plant commenced earlier this year and when completed, will add approximately 65,000 square feet to the plant and introduce new production capacity for its ready-to-serve pouch product lines of its Tilda®, Carolina® and Mahatma® rice brands. The expansion of the Memphis plant is expected to be completed early next year with the first batch of ready-to-serve pouch products rolling off the new, modern processing and packaging lines by the first quarter 2025.

About Riviana Foods Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana Foods Inc. is committed to producing the cleanest, most wholesome rice products available. With more than 100 years of experience, Riviana is America's leading rice company and the world's largest marketer of wild rice. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute®, Success®, Mahatma®, Carolina®, Adolphus®, RiceSelect®, Tilda® and Gourmet House®.

Riviana is a subsidiary of Ebro Foods S.A., the world leader in the rice sector with a leading position in fresh and premium pasta.

Based in Spain, Ebro Foods conducts business in the rice, pasta and sauces sectors across the globe through its extensive network of subsidiaries and brands in more than 80 countries spanning Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. This relationship enhances both Riviana's products and company by providing access to a worldwide network of raw material sourcing, world-class research and development centers, cutting-edge technology and product innovations.

SOURCE Riviana Foods Inc.