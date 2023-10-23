Riviera Advisors Welcomes Paul Norman and Laura Schmidt to Expanding Global Talent Acquisition Consulting Practice

Senior Talent Acquisition Strategists Expands Riviera Advisors' Capacity and Reach in High-Volume, Hourly and Direct Labor Recruiting, Talent Acquisition Technology Optimization, and Strategy

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading independent boutique global talent acquisition optimization consulting and training firm of Riviera Advisors, has added two new senior consulting practice leaders to its world-class team.

Paul Norman, Principal Consultant, Riviera Advisors Laura Schmidt, Associate Principal, Riviera Advisors

Paul Norman with more than 20 years of talent acquisition and human resource strategy leadership experience, has joined Riviera Advisors as a Principal Consultant. Norman is an innovative HR executive with experience in strategic talent management supporting large field-based and corporate employee populations in the Healthcare, Hospitality, Technology, Financial Services, and Biotechnology industries. Paul brings a wealth of knowledge in transforming Talent Acquisition functions to achieve scalable high-volume hiring.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Norman will focus his practice on talent acquisition process and organizational optimization; recruiting tools, technologies, and integrating automation with the demands of organizations struggling to hire high volumes of talent quickly at controllable costs managing the challenges of driving difficult changes to achieve hiring goals.

"With the addition of Paul to Riviera Advisors, our team will truly be able to lead organizations to become more innovative and win the hiring war for high-volume talent," says Jeremy Eskenazi, Riviera Advisors managing principal. "Paul will bring industry- leading expertise that is uniquely qualified to help organizations in hospitality, call-center, retail, healthcare, caregiving, transportation, etc. hire tens of thousands of employees in the most optimal way."

Most recently, Norman served Vice President, Talent Acquisition for Sevita, the leading provider of home and community-based specialty health care. Previously he served in senior-level Talent Acquisition and Recruiting roles at Travel + Leisure Co. (formerly Wyndham Destinations), Rackspace and Washington Mutual Bank (now JP Morgan Chase). He began his career as an Executive Recruiter in the Biotechnology industry.

Laura Schmidt also has joined Riviera Advisors as Associate Consultant. Schmidt, a veteran human resources and talent acquisition leader, brings more than 25 years of driving human resources and recruiting in hospitality, entertainment, and vacation ownership industries. During her career, Schmidt excelled in leading teams, systems, and processes to hire in high-volume, complex, and fast paced environments and worked across multiple locations throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Schmidt joins Riviera Advisors after retiring from Hilton Grand Vacations where she spent more than 18 years leading large, distributed teams hiring thousands of employees around the world. Schmidt previously worked for Sea World Entertainment and Hyatt Hotels.

"We are so fortunate to have Laura Schmidt join our team-- she is credited with balancing the work of people resources, a powerful employer message, and innovative systems to acquire talent in tough markets and in high volumes," says Jeremy Eskenazi, Managing Principal of Riviera Advisors. "Our entire team is so excited about having both Laura and Paul add their decades of expertise to be able to support our growing global client base."

About Riviera Advisors

Riviera Advisors is a premier global consulting firm that specializes in helping companies develop stronger internal recruiting and talent acquisition capabilities. Working with start-up companies focused on scaling through talent as well as large global organizations in a variety of industries, Riviera Advisor's services range from recruiting training to talent acquisition strategy consulting leveraging solution-based assessments of an organization's recruitment function and process. With decades of experience leading and managing internal corporate talent functions, Riviera Advisors principals are uniquely qualified to offer proven, real-world recommendations for their clients. For more information visit www.RivieraAdvisors.com .

