Riviera Advisors Welcomes Talent Sourcing Pioneer Shally Steckerl to Talent Acquisition Consulting Practice

Globally-Renowned Talent Acquisition Strategist Enhances Riviera Advisors' Capabilities in Talent Sourcing, Process and Technology Optimization

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading independent boutique global talent acquisition optimization consulting and training firm of Riviera Advisors, has welcomed Shally Steckerl to its world-class team.

Shally Steckerl

Shally Steckerl is a globally recognized talent strategy leader, recruitment pioneer, speaker, author, and consultant. With nearly 30 years of experience, he is widely regarded as the "Father of Sourcing," the foremost expert in transforming organizational recruitment through innovative sourcing strategies, leading-edge technology adoption, and data-driven decision-making.

Based in Atlanta, Steckerl will focus his practice on building high-performing global talent sourcing teams to drive substantial cost savings, efficiency gains, and improvements in quality of hire through process optimizations and innovative uses of technology and analytics.

"Shally is the pre-eminent expert on helping organizations unlock value by developing talent sourcing capabilities and optimizing their talent processes," says Jeremy Eskenazi, Riviera Advisors managing principal. "Welcoming Shally to our team is a proud moment—I have known Shally for decades and have always wanted to be able to work with and learn from him."

Having established Talent Sourcing as a legitimate job function worldwide in 1996, Shally's innovative approaches and seminal methodologies have shaped talent acquisition practices at countless organizations. Prior to joining Riviera Advisors, Shally was Head of Global Talent Sourcing and People Analytics at LTK, a $2B tech unicorn in the digital media industry. He served as the Vice President of Talent Strategy and Sourcing Innovation at Aspirant.com. He has held talent leadership roles at several Fortune 500 companies, including Cisco Systems, Motorola, Coca-Cola, Fiserv, Microsoft, and Google, where he created the world's first centralized diversity sourcing team in 2004.

Shally will significantly enhance Riviera Advisors' ability to support their global clients by helping them to continue to hone their talent sourcing and talent technology activities. "My track record of pioneering talent technology implementation, recruitment marketing, AI/automation utilization, and recruitment analytics will be game-changing for organizations looking to optimize their talent acquisition capabilities through Riviera Advisors' services," said Steckerl. "Riviera Advisors is a perfect fit for my passion for driving transformation in talent acquisition. My pioneering work establishing talent sourcing combined with my data-driven approach to optimizing recruiting processes will elevate their ability to create impact for clients."

About Riviera Advisors

Riviera Advisors is a premier global consulting firm that specializes in helping companies develop stronger internal recruiting and talent acquisition capabilities. Working with start-up companies focused on scaling through talent as well as large global organizations in a variety of industries, Riviera Advisor's services range from recruiting training to talent acquisition strategy consulting leveraging solution-based assessments of an organization's recruitment function and process. With decades of experience leading and managing internal corporate talent functions, Riviera Advisors principals are uniquely qualified to offer proven, real-world recommendations for their clients. For more information visit www.RivieraAdvisors.com

