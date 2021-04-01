Riviera Advisors Welcomes Tara Noonan Amaral as Newest Principal

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent acquisition strategy expert, Tara Noonan Amaral has joined Riviera Advisors as its newest principal consultant. With more than two decades of talent acquisition and human resource strategy leadership experience, Amaral is an award-winning innovator in the talent acquisition field.

Tara Noonan Amaral

Amaral will focus her practice on talent acquisition process and organizational optimization; recruiting tools, technologies, and integrating automation; working on the continued importance of a strong talent acquisition and retention ecosystem; the future of work(ers); Diversity & Inclusion solutions, and cross-cultural and multi-generational talent strategies. Amaral's has broad experience across the financial, insurance, business services, hospitality, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and consulting industries.

"With the addition of Tara to Riviera Advisors, our team is well positioned at the senior-leadership level to help global organizations innovate the way they attract and hire diverse talent," says Jeremy Eskenazi, Riviera Advisors managing principal. "Tara will bring industry- leading expertise that is uniquely qualified to help organizations navigate the turbulent changes going on in the world of work."

Most recently, Amaral served as head of global head of Talent Acquisition for Marsh McLennan, a global leader in risk, strategy and people with more than 75,000 employees. Previously, she held talent leadership roles at Fidelity Investments, New York Life, ADP and AON/Hewitt. Prior to her recruiting career, Tara held banking and financial services leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase.

"While there are major economic and demographic changes happening in the world of work, organizations that recognize their strategic need to build a quality talent pipeline will flourish," said Amaral. "I'm pleased to build upon Riviera Advisors' tremendous reputation for helping organizations implement recruiting successes and get higher value from their talent acquisition function."

Amaral is based in Charleston, South Carolina and will serve a global client base. She frequently speaks to audiences regarding the value of an optimized talent acquisition function, diversity/ inclusion, and talent technology. Tara has been a frequent industry speaker, well-travelled industry advocate and has participated in leadership roles with the Association of Talent Acquisition Professional (ATAP), the Conference Board Global Labor Advisory Council, and the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). Tara is a proud alumna of Brown University, holding a Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Behavior.

About Riviera Advisors

Riviera Advisors is a premier global consulting firm that specializes in helping companies develop stronger internal recruiting and talent acquisition capabilities. Working with start-up companies focused on scaling through talent as well as large global organizations in a variety of industries, Riviera Advisor's services range from recruiting training to talent acquisition strategy consulting leveraging solution-based assessments of a company's recruitment function and process. With a combined 100-plus years of experience leading and managing internal corporate talent functions, Riviera Advisors principals are uniquely qualified to offer proven, real-world recommendations for their clients. For more information visit www.RivieraAdvisors.com

