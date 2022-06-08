Riviera Capital Partners Announces New General Partner and Principal

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Capital Partners is pleased to announce two new additions to the firm. Adam Borcz, based in Annapolis, MD, has joined as a General Partner and Andrew Crisi, based in Boston, MA, has joined as a principal.

Adam Borcz

Borcz brings a wealth of experience on both the operational and transaction side of private equity, as well as the search fund space.

"We are excited to benefit from Adam's extensive operational and entrepreneurial background as we further deploy capital into the lower middle market," said Alex Wang, Founder & Managing Partner.

Prior to Riviera Capital, Borcz worked for a Maryland based Private Equity firm focused on acquiring distressed assets, both on the investment and operating sides. As a self-funded searcher, he then acquired one of the largest mid-Atlantic commercial furniture installation companies.

A Naval Academy graduate and former Submarine Officer, Borcz earned his MBA from the Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Andrew Crisi

Crisi, a recent MBA graduate of Harvard Business School, brings with him extensive accounting and transaction expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the team and look forward to leveraging his high horsepower and transaction experience in the launch and management of our third investment fund," said Chris Jenkins, Founder & Managing Partner of Riviera Capital.

Prior to Riviera Capital, Crisi worked as an M&A Advisor at PwC where he executed financial and operational due diligence for private equity and corporate clients. During his time at Harvard Business School, Crisi helped lead the healthcare vertical at the private equity arm of a U.S.-based single-family office.

Crisi received his MS from Wake Forest University and his BS with distinction from Florida State University. He holds an active CPA license in Florida and in Georgia.

About Riviera Capital Partners (rivieracp.com)

Riviera Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to buy and grow established companies. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, the Riviera team has over 60 years combined experience as entrepreneurs, operators, and investors that influences our unique and flexible approach to value creation in the lower middle market. Since its inception, Riviera Capital has acquired over 25 operating companies and has active investments in 25+ search fund investments. We understand the importance of responsible investing and look to be a positive change agent in the communities in which we work by ensuring our portfolio companies and entrepreneurs are good ESG stewards.

Contacts

Chris Jenkins, Founder & Managing Partner, +1.949.973.3833, [email protected]

Alex Wang, Founder & Managing Partner, +1.310.251.3309, [email protected]

SOURCE Riviera Capital Partners