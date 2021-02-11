Riviera Partners Adds New VP Jack Gage to Accelerate Growth and Director Bobby Gormsen to Meet Existing Increasing Demand for Tech Leadership Recruiting

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Partners, the leading Executive Search firm for engineering, product, and design leadership, announced today that it has added two new members to its team this month — Jack Gage, VP of Channel Strategy & Business Development, and Bobby Gormsen, Director, Executive Recruiting.

Jack joins Riviera Partners with over a decade of experience delivering strategy, knowledge, and talent solutions to the world's top institutional investors across public and private markets. Most recently at GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group), Jack built and led the firm's new business team in the Americas, scaling subscription sales of its expert platform to investors — including over 500 new relationships across venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. Prior to GLG, Jack delivered strategy and diligence solutions for private equity investors at Magid Advisors, a leading business strategy firm focused on consumer, media, and technology markets.

"Jack brings a proven track record of establishing strategic partnerships in the Private Equity and Venture Capital investment community to our team. His experience forging relationships with channel partners will create long-term value for Riviera, our clients, and their portfolio companies by delivering the best technical talent to the best companies," said Will Hunsinger, CEO, Riviera Partners.

Bobby joins Riviera Partners as a Director, focusing on the East Coast and New York markets. He brings with him 15 years of technology recruiting and leadership experience out of both the Silicon Valley and NYC markets. Most recently, as VP of Talent at Frame.io, Bobby built the recruiting function from the ground up and helped scale the company from 15 to 225 people. Previously, he served as Global Head of Recruiting at Etsy during its monumental growth phase and historic IPO. Through the years, Bobby has held various recruiting positions at Jetsetter, LimeWire, Google, and Yahoo.

"Bobby's expertise in recruiting comes at the perfect time to meet increasing demand for technology talent in key East Coast markets like New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. He knows how to build teams in technology-driven companies and functions, and we are all thrilled to have him bring this experience to bear for our clients," Hunsinger said.

Riviera Partners is a key driver of innovation for today's most influential companies - expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management and design. By combining two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, Riviera is the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists and technology innovators. Learn more about what Riviera Partners can do for your business at www.rivierapartners.com.

