Riviera Partners Announces Expansion Into the European Market

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Partners, the leading executive search firm for engineering, product, and design leadership roles, announced today its global expansion into key European technology hubs, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and The Netherlands. Based in the UK, Glenn Murphy, a proven senior partner of the firm and UK native, will lead the expansion. The announcement comes on the heels of record growth and meaningful additions to the company, including the hiring of CTO Andrew "Pete" Peterson and the acquisition of Arete Partners.

Glenn Murphy, Senior Partner

Riviera Partners started 20 years ago with a vision to connect the best technology talent with the best-emerging businesses. The company now specializes in placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises, from early-stage emerging organizations to later-stage growth, private equity-backed, and public companies. As part of its evolution, Riviera drew upon decades of collective experience, specialization in technology executive search, and its massive data set to build the industry's most sophisticated, proprietary recruiting platform. Riviera's platform allows recruiters to efficiently manage the search process from end to end and enables effective collaboration between clients and recruiters. Leveraging data and machine learning to identify, score, predict, and match the best engineering, product, and design talent to a company's specific needs and stage, Riviera delivers a superior client and candidate experience and successful outcomes.

"The decision to expand into Europe is not only a logical step in the development of our business but, more importantly, answers the growing demand of our global clients. Venture capital and private equity partners require the best talent in these markets and rely on Riviera to deliver that talent," said CEO Will Hunsinger. "The need for outstanding technology talent is not bound by borders, and we are excited to be offering our proven formula of specialized and tech-enabled recruiting to the European market."

With expansion into fast-growing European technology hubs, Riviera provides proven people, technology, and know-how to help fuel innovation in these markets. Riviera Partners' presence will strengthen the company's partnerships with venture capital, private equity, and startups across Europe. The company already counts a growing number of Europe's most exciting companies as its clients, including London-based Bumble and Paris-based Sorare.

"We are excited to deploy the strategies and know-how to Europe that have created incredible value for our clients and candidates in the U.S. Europe's tech community continues to grow at an astonishing rate, fueled by unprecedented levels of venture and private equity investment," said Glenn Murphy. "The sheer number of European startups has been increasing yearly, and that kind of growth requires executive talent, which Riviera can identify and place successfully."

Riviera Partners is a key driver of innovation and value creation for today's most influential companies — expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. By combining two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, Riviera Partners is the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, technology innovators, and digital transformers. Learn more about what Riviera Partners can do for your business at www.rivierapartners.com.

