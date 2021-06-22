Riviera Partners Appoints Andrew (Pete) Peterson as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Partners, the leading Executive Search firm for engineering, product, and design leadership roles, is excited to announce the appointment of Andrew (Pete) Peterson as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Peterson will oversee the company's technology vision, direction, and development by leading the engineering, product, and data science teams.

Peterson brings more than 20 years of cloud/SaaS platform and solution development expertise to Riviera Partners, including big data, digital transformation, product management, and platform optimization experience. Most recently, Peterson served as Chief Information Technology Officer for the City of Oakland. Before the City of Oakland, he was Chief Information Officer at Up Communications, Vice President, Technology & Operations at Xtiva Financial Systems, and Vice President, Reporting & Analytics Engineering at CallidusCloud Software.

"Riviera Partners has created a platform that uses machine learning to amplify our recruiters' ability to match the right candidates for the right jobs and, as a result, recruiters, companies, and clients can make more confident hiring decisions," said Riviera Partners CEO Will Hunsinger. "Pete's leadership will ensure rapid scaling to meet the demands of our clients and drive continued innovation in our platform, making it possible to further enhance the recruiting experience."

"Riviera Partners is in the midst of addressing a very compelling technology challenge that has already improved the recruitment process," said Peterson. "I'm looking forward to leading the team in architecting the next evolution of Sutro and its companion products which will further accelerate Riviera's impressive growth. We are doubling down on our efforts to significantly increase the success rate of Sutro-recommended candidates by ensuring the highest data quality and the utilization of improved AI and ML models."

Peterson is based in Oakland and holds an M.B.A. from the University of San Francisco and a B.S. in Computer Science from Purdue University. His appointment comes on the heels of other strategic additions to the Riviera Partners team. In February, the company added Jack Gage as VP of Channel Strategy & Business Development. In April, the company acquired executive recruitment firm Arete Partners, forming the Riviera Ventures practice group focused on recruitment for Seed-to-B-stage VC-backed startups.

Riviera Partners is a key driver of innovation for today's most influential companies — expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. By combining two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, Riviera is the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, and technology innovators. Learn more about what Riviera Partners can do for your business at www.rivierapartners.com.

