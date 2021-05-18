Riviera Partners Appoints Leaders to Manage Specialized Practice Areas

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Partners, the leading Executive Search firm for engineering, product, and design leadership, has appointed Eoin O'Toole and Eric Larson, alongside Managing Partners Ali Behnam and Michael Morell, to lead four newly implemented, specialized practices within the firm. O'Toole will manage the Emerging and Early-Stage practice; Behnam will run the Mid to Late-Stage Venture-Backed practice; Larson will drive the Middle Market Growth and Private Equity practice; and Morell will direct the Late-Stage Private and Public Companies practice.

"Our business is growing at an incredible pace, with unprecedented client demand for technology executives," said Will Hunsinger, CEO, Riviera Partners. "Companies at different stages have unique needs. By focusing our teams in these practice areas, we're able to meet this demand and create stronger relationships with the candidates that have proven track records of success at specific segments, gain better insights about stage-specific trends, and offer increased specialization for our clients to leverage," continued Hunsinger.

Emerging and Early-Stage Companies

Led by Eoin O'Toole, this team is focused on the unique talent and expertise needs of emerging companies, from concept through go-to-market and emerging growth phases. These rapidly evolving organizations are often hiring their first "outside" executives.

Mid to Late-Stage Venture-Backed Companies

Led by Ali Behnam, this team specializes in venture-backed startups in rapid growth and expansion phases. These companies disrupt industries and/or define entirely new categories of products, services or markets.

Middle Market Growth Private Equity-Backed Companies

Led by Eric Larson, this team supports the executive recruiting needs of private equity-backed companies. These companies often look for seasoned operators with a track record of profitably managing growth through to successful exit.

Late-Stage Private and Public Companies

Led by Michael Morell, this team works with established, mature, large-scale private, and publicly traded enterprises that require mid-level to the most senior-level engineering, product, and design talent. These companies are looking for executives to deliver on new market expansion or growth initiatives and lead digital transformation projects to maintain or enhance their competitive position in the marketplace.

