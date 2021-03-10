Riviera Partners Creates Riviera Ventures Through the Acquisition of Arete Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Partners, the leading Executive Search firm for engineering, product, and design leadership roles, is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of Arete Partners. The Arete Partners team will form the foundation of "Riviera Ventures" and build upon its focus on Seed-to-B stage VC-backed startups. Eóin O' Toole, co-founder and CEO of Arete Partners, will lead Riviera Ventures.

Riviera Partners started 20 years ago with a vision to connect the best technology talent with the best emerging businesses. The company now specializes in placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises in the U.S. As part of its evolution, the company leveraged its specialization in executive technology recruiting by building the industry's most comprehensive proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score, predict and match the best candidate for a company's specific needs and stage. The next phase of Riviera's growth comes with the acquisition of Arete Partners, which, over the course of the past six years, has become an established leader in placing emerging executive talent for Seed-to-B stage companies with an understanding that the earliest leadership hires are of critical importance if startups are to reach their full potential.

"The focus and specialization our companies share makes us highly compatible and will help us meet the existing and increasing demand for tech leadership recruiting," said Will Hunsinger, CEO of Riviera Partners. "With this acquisition and Arete's expertise, we significantly enhance our market coverage of earlier-stage companies while bringing our proprietary service-meets-tech offering to our combined clientele."

Riviera Ventures will be explicitly focused on Seed-to-B stage startups, reflecting Riviera Partners' continued drive to ensure that the company is delivering excellence with specialization throughout the start-up lifecycle. The Arete team has built a reputation on a quality-centered approach and the combined organization's resources, expertise, access, and networks will bring elevated value to clients, candidates, and recruiters.

"Riviera Partners is synonymous with startup recruiting, a position earned through a relentless focus on quality and specialization," said O'Toole. "The Arete team has become the leader in identifying emerging executive talent at a startup's earliest stages. I am both excited and confident that the combined entity, leveraging Riviera Partners' proprietary ML-enabled platform, will deliver even greater value creation for our VC partners, clients, and candidates."

Riviera Partners is a key driver of innovation and value creation for today's most influential companies - expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. By combining two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, Riviera Partners is the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, technology innovators, and digital transformers. Learn more about what Riviera Partners can do for your business at www.rivierapartners.com.

