Riviera Shades Enters Eyewear Market With Premium, Affordable Polarized Sunglasses: Better Technology in Eyewear

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Shades (https://rivierashades.com/) recently launched its website and sunglasses brand featuring polarized polycarbonate and nylon lens in a wide range of lens colors. Designed to be both fashionable and sturdy, Riviera Shades are nearly unbreakable and come equipped with advanced, modern reflective lens coatings engineered to be the perfect eye-protection against the sun.

Riviera Shades Polarized Sunglasses

Riviera Shares are the only premium-quality, polarized sunglasses in the United States that offer 16 completely different, unique lens colors to suit any individual style; in addition to seven product categories and a variety of custom features. All Riviera Shades are created with the same, high-quality lens and frame specs.

Lens

Rivera Shades' premium polarized lenses are manufactured using an injection molding process that ensures the visual acuity of each pair. Each multi-layered lens has upwards of 99 percent polarization, acting as miniblinds to effectively cut down on glare by filtering and reflecting light waves away from the eyes.

Polycarbonate lens: Originally developed for military helmet visors, polycarbonate is a unique, high-impact resistant material that also allows for clear vision. Riviera Shades lenses are 20 percent thinner, 20 percent lighter and 12-times more impact resistant than standard models, imparting a crisp and clear vision.

Nylon lens: Nearly unbreakable, nylon lenses have a low specific gravity that is super light, flexible and resistant to chemicals and stress cracking. The polarized lens used in Riviera Shades offers 100 percent UVA/UVB/UV 400 protection.

Frames

Many Riviera Frames are molded from Grilamid TR90, a lightweight, extremely flexible and super-strong material with 100 percent memory — allowing frames to bounce back to their original shape despite minor bending and extreme temperatures, humidity and wear. The carved, hand-polished acetate frames come in a large variety of fashionable color schemes.

Hypoallergenic: Each Riviera Shades frame is made from organic materials that are guaranteed to be completely neutral and inert when in contact with skin. They will never cause a contact reaction or irritate.

Elasticity: Riviera Shades can withstand great physical stress and movement, maintaining its original shape despite bending, folding, dropping, or leaving out directly in the sun.

Riviera Shades are also available in stainless steel frames which offers unparalleled strength and style, durable corrosion resistance and 100 percent nickel-free construction, making them completely hypoallergenic.

About Riviera Shades

Founded in 2018, Riviera Shades is an online store for premium-quality polarized sunglasses. Offering customers affordable, innovative, and long-lasting eyewear with 100 percent UVA/UVB/UV 400 protection, Riviera Shades are on par with other major brands. Riviera Shades is the only U.S.-based sunglasses brand that offers 16 unique lens color selections. Learn more at. www.RivieraShades.com.

