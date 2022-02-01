Rivkah Sass Joins Smart Horizons Career Online Education as Director of Strategic Library Partnerships

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolstering its already strong team of professionals dedicated to providing adults with the opportunity to earn high school diplomas and career certificates, Rivkah Sass is joining Smart Horizons Career Online Education as the Director of Strategic Library Partnerships.

In this role, Rivkah, the former Library Director of Sacramento Public Library, will draw from her success in overcoming barriers and transforming California's fourth largest library system into an award-winning institution to expand Smart Horizons Career Online Education's library partnerships.

"Rivkah is nationally renowned for her work as a librarian and public servant, earning titles such as 'Librarian of the Year,' 'Unsung Hero,' and ' Woman Who Means Business ,'" said Dr. Howard Liebman, Superintendent of Smart Horizons Career Online Education. "Rivkah's ingenuity and more than 40 years of experience will help her grow and nurture Smart Horizons Career Online Education's library partnerships. She also has extensive experience supporting state and federal affairs that strengthen our school system throughout the country, which empowers Americans to live life to their fullest potential."

Under Rivkah's leadership, the Sacramento Public Library recently won the Inaugural Jerry Kline Community Impact Prize for exemplifying the singular power of the public library to be a fully integrated and critically valuable community asset. Additionally, Rivkah was named Librarian of the Year by the Library Journal in 2006, and she received the 2020 Charlie Robinson Award from the American Library Association.

"I'm thrilled to join Smart Horizons Career Online Education. I believe in the power of transformation for both individuals and organizations. This is a tremendous opportunity to pursue innovative opportunities to expand library partnerships and transform people's lives with greater access to education and tools for success," said Rivkah Sass.

Rivkah earned her bachelor's degree in Political Science from California State College and her master's degree in Information Science from the University of Washington.

Smart Horizons Career Online Education is a private, Cognia-accredited online school district. SHCOE offers online high school diploma programs designed to reengage adults and older youth in the educational system and prepare them for the workplace or postsecondary education. The high school program includes a vocational certificate in various career pathways. To date, more than 12,500 students have graduated from the SHCOE district.

