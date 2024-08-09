RIVULET FILMS COMEDY 'NUTCRACKERS' STARRING BEN STILLER, TO RECEIVE OPENING NIGHT WORLD PREMIERE AT THE 49th ANNUAL TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivulet Entertainment Inc (Ticker: RIVF) announces that the Toronto International Film Festival will open on September 5 with the world premiere of Ben Stiller's comedy-drama Nutcrackers, directed by David Gordon Green. Rob Paris and Mike Witherill produced with Nate Meyer of Rough House Pictures. Stiller stars as a strait-laced workaholic, Mike, who is thrust into becoming a caregiver to his rambunctious orphaned nephews.

The film was shot late last year in Ohio. Rivulet Entertainment fully financed the project.

About Rivulet Entertainment, Inc. (Ticker: RIVF). The Company is engaged in producing and marketing feature-length films, television, and music production. The company came into existence when it purchased the assets of Rivulet Media Inc. Rivulet's Rob Paris and Mike Witherill have produced and financed such films as John Wick, The Blackcoats Daughter, Nutcrackers, Drinking Buddies, and I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House.

Upcoming projects include Law Abiding Citizen 2 (Gerard Butler, Jamie Foxx), and Acolyte (Written by Derek Kolstad, creator of John Wick).

