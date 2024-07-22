Rivulis and Phytech Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Sustainable Agriculture

Rivulis' Manna operations to merge into Phytech.

KFAR SABA, Israel, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pivotal advance for the agricultural technology industry, Rivulis, a global climate and irrigation leader, and Phytech, a pioneer in digital farming solutions, are excited to announce their new strategic partnership. This collaboration represents a major step forward in sustainable farming, combining Rivulis' global presence and leadership in micro irrigation products and solutions with Phytech's cutting-edge real-time plant health and hydraulic monitoring and automation technology.

Rivulis, recognized for enhancing irrigation efficiency and boosting productivity across diverse farming environments, will integrate its cloud-based precision irrigation subsidiary, Manna, into Phytech. Phytech's data driven approach, initially focused on aiding agronomic decision-making through real-time plant/tree health monitoring, has gradually expanded into real time hydraulic monitoring and automation of grower's irrigation and fertigation infrastructure, providing farmers with a comprehensive view of their entire irrigation and fertigation system and further improving efficiency and sustainability.

This integration enables farmers to optimize plant performance and resource usage with unprecedented accuracy and simplicity, setting a new standard in the ag-tech sector. By merging Phytech's detailed, sensor-based field data with Manna's spatial remote sensing capabilities, farmers will gain unparalleled monitoring and insights into their crops, irrigation systems, and fields, alongside actionable irrigation recommendations and closed-loop system automation. The integration of Manna into Phytech also includes the Jain Logic and Observant offerings in the USA and Australia, respectively.

This strategic alliance also solidifies Rivulis' role as a shareholder in Phytech and expands the reach of Phytech's advanced solutions across Rivulis' extensive global retail network and turnkey project channels, aiming to accelerate global agriculture technology adoption. Phytech's technology can also enable irrigation dealers to enrich their service to growers with a data driven proactive approach. Rivulis will continue to offer additional solutions such as ReelView, the free, cloud-based crop and field monitoring application, in conjunction with its products.

Rivulis' CEO, Richard Klapholz, stated, "This partnership marks a pivotal moment for us at Rivulis as we join forces with Phytech to drive unprecedented advancements in agricultural technology. The integration of ReelView and Manna within Phytech enables a seamless digital journey for farmers, providing a tiered approach for farmers to integrate increasingly sophisticated ag-tech capabilities into their operations. Together, we are setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in farming practices worldwide."

Phytech's CEO, Oren Kind remarked, "Our initial success in encouraging growers to adopt technology stemmed from addressing real needs, such as alleviating the loneliness of agronomic decision-making and enabling growers a real-time problem detection in their hydraulic systems. To make this initial success affect agriculture on a global scale requires us to partner with world leaders. Being chosen by Rivulis, one of the global leaders in the irrigation world, as their technology partner, is a significant milestone that will accelerate our ability to scale globally, helping growers embark on a much-needed digital transformation toward more sustainable and efficient practices."

Manna's CEO Hoav Lapidot added, "Joining hands with Phytech allows us to expand our technological capabilities and reach. Our shared vision for a smarter, better way of farming is now significantly closer to widespread adoption."

About Rivulis:

Rivulis is a global irrigation and climate solutions leader empowering farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices through micro irrigation and climate-resilient models. Rivulis offers the most innovative irrigation solutions for seasonal, permanent, and protected crop environments, through its multiple product and service portfolio brands: Rivulis, NaanDanJain, Jain, Eurodrip and Manna. With 80 years of field-trusted innovation, Rivulis has 21 large-scale manufacturing sites in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees located in 35 countries, three R&D Centers (Israel, California, and Greece) and multiple Irrigation Project Design Centers around the globe.

Leading the mass adoption of micro irrigation globally, Rivulis is committed to increasing accessibility to all farmers everywhere through simple, affordable, and smart technology covering the full cycle from design to harvest. To learn more about, visit www.rivulis.com.

About Phytech:

Phytech helps growers optimize the farming production value chain by utilizing proprietary plant and field condition sensors, delivering data-driven agronomic insights and recommendations executed by in-field automation controls for repeated economic & environmental impact with optimized yields, water & input savings by direct daily service to more than 1000 leading global fruit, nut and commodity crop producers, covering 45 million trees on 18,000 sites.

