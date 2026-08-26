Rivvit Launches Analytics Studio, Bringing AI-Assisted Self-Service Analytics to Investment Teams

New AI-powered workspace, built on a governed data foundation, enables investment

professionals to build trusted dashboards in seconds using natural language

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivvit, the AI-powered data management and analytics platform for investment managers, today announced Analytics Studio, a new AI-assisted analytics workspace that enables investment, risk, and operations teams to create interactive dashboards in seconds using natural language. Unlike traditional self-service BI tools that rely on disconnected data sources, Analytics Studio is built on Rivvit's unified, quality-controlled investment data foundation, allowing firms to accelerate analytics without sacrificing trust.

Analytics Studio brings together Rivvit's prebuilt dashboards, interactive reports, and AI assisted self-service dashboarding into a single workspace. Users can ask questions in plain language, build dashboards without IT assistance, refine visualizations conversationally, and securely share insights across the organization.

Analytics Studio includes:

AI-assisted self-serve dashboards that transform natural language prompts into interactive dashboards in seconds.

that transform natural language prompts into interactive dashboards in seconds. Pre-built dashboards for portfolio, risk, operations, and data quality monitoring.

for portfolio, risk, operations, and data quality monitoring. Interactive print-based reports allowing users to drill into supporting detail.

allowing users to drill into supporting detail. Traditional drag and drop dashboard design for users who prefer manual editing.

"Investment professionals should not have to wait days or weeks for someone else to build the analytics they need," said Matt Biver, CEO and Co-Founder of Rivvit. "Analytics Studio combines the speed of AI with the trust of governed investment data. Users simply describe the dashboard they want, receive an interactive result in seconds, and confidently share it knowing everyone is working from the same trusted information."

Built for investment organizations

Users can generate dashboards for portfolio analytics, strategic asset allocations, risk and performance metrics, benchmark comparisons, compliance monitoring, data quality issue detection, and operational KPIs using live investment data. Dashboards remain fully editable, allowing users to continue refining visualizations through conversation or traditional business intelligence tools.

Trusted AI starts with trusted data

Many organizations struggle with self-service analytics because different users create different calculations from different data sources. Analytics Studio addresses this challenge by generating dashboards exclusively from Rivvit's governed investment data platform. Every dashboard reflects consistent business definitions, quality-controlled data, and a single version of the truth.

Analytics Studio is available immediately to Rivvit clients. To schedule a demonstration, visit www.rivvitdata.com.

About Rivvit

Founded in 2019, Rivvit is an AI-powered data management and analytics platform for investment organizations. Rivvit helps firms unify data across systems, improve data quality, automate reporting, and establish the trusted data foundation required for analytics, automation, and AI.

SOURCE Rivvit Inc.