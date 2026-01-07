Investment data management platform welcomes seasoned fintech leader to drive growth amid rapid product innovation

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivvit, an AI-powered data management and analytics platform for asset managers, today announced the appointment of Bret Bange as Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer. A results-driven executive with more than 25 years of experience in data, financial services, and technology, Bange has a proven track record of building high-growth sales organizations and executing go-to-market strategies.

Rivvit appoints Bret Bange as Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer

Bange will lead Rivvit's global revenue strategy, including sales, partnerships, and customer growth, as the company scales to meet increasing demand from asset managers seeking a more trusted, flexible, and AI-ready data foundation.

"Bret's deep expertise in financial services data and technology, combined with his proven ability to scale revenue operations, makes him the ideal leader to drive Rivvit's next phase of growth," said Matt Biver, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivvit. "His experience building high-performance sales organizations and his understanding of the complex data challenges facing investment managers align perfectly with our mission to transform how financial institutions manage and leverage their data."

Most recently, Bange served as Chief Revenue Officer for Delta Data, where he directed sales and relationship management teams to drive sustainable growth and market expansion. He was instrumental in building the company's modern sales infrastructure and establishing its reputation as a market leader. Prior to Delta Data, he held senior positions at Goldensource, First Derivatives, SciVantage, and ADP.

"I'm excited to join Rivvit at such a pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Bange. "With its AI-powered platform and deep understanding of investment data challenges, Rivvit is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions unlock the full potential of their data. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Bange joins Rivvit during a period of rapid growth and product innovation. Recent platform enhancements, including data catalog and security master capabilities, help asset managers maintain a single, trusted source of investment data while increasing transparency and confidence across teams. Deeper Snowflake integration allows asset managers to access clean data from Rivvit directly inside Snowflake's secure, scalable environment. Finally, Rivvit's AI-powered virtual analyst fundamentally changes how teams interact with their data, allowing users to ask natural-language questions and receive instant, trusted answers across portfolios, documents, and reports.

About Rivvit

Founded in 2019, Rivvit is a cutting-edge data management and reporting platform that simplifies complex data processes for financial institutions. With Rivvit, users can unify and access data across systems, ensure data quality, and automate reporting on a scalable platform. Whether as an end-to-end software solution or a managed service, Rivvit empowers investment managers with the tools to unlock the full potential of their data. Learn more at www.rivvitdata.com or follow @RivvitData on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rivvit Inc.