Rivvit gains momentum among asset managers seeking a trusted data foundation for AI

Platform enhancements strengthen data confidence and accelerate insights for asset managers

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivvit an AI-powered data management and analytics platform for asset management firms, is pleased to announce continued momentum in 2026 as asset management firms turn to the platform to ensure their data is accurate, consistent, and ready to support analytics and AI-driven initiatives.

"Whether firms are trying to improve analytics or accelerate their use of AI, they're seeing that success depends on the strength of the underlying data foundation," said Matt Biver, CEO of Rivvit. "AI is only as reliable as the data and context behind it. By delivering governed, fully mastered data with clear definitions and lineage, Rivvit gives firms the confidence that their data and the AI built on top of it can be trusted."

A focused platform built for investment data management

Rivvit is focused on addressing a long-standing challenge in investment management: turning complex, multi-source investment data into a single, trusted source of truth. Led by CEO Matt Biver and COO Greg Dziad, the Rivvit team continues to accelerate product development and deepen its specialization in insurance and investment management. The platform supports front, middle, and back-office teams with a single, governed data foundation that reduces complexity, improves confidence in decision-making, and enables scalable AI adoption across the enterprise.

Enhanced data governance and transparency

Rivvit deployed major platform enhancements designed to accelerate the path to a single, consistent source of data, while boosting investors' confidence in the data that supports reporting, analytics, and AI initiatives.

Investment data catalog

Provides transparency into data definitions, lineage, and business rules, helping teams spend less time questioning numbers and increasing confidence in reports used across the front, middle, and back-office.

Provides transparency into data definitions, lineage, and business rules, helping teams spend less time questioning numbers and increasing confidence in reports used across the front, middle, and back-office.

Centralizes and standardizes security data across asset classes, allowing firms to onboard new products, model complex instruments, and track custom attributes that are foundational to downstream accounting, performance, and risk management processes.

Centralizes and standardizes security data across asset classes, allowing firms to onboard new products, model complex instruments, and track custom attributes that are foundational to downstream accounting, performance, and risk management processes.

Enables investment professionals to ask natural language questions about portfolios, performance drivers, asset allocation, and deal documents, delivering clear, defensible answers instantly from governed data.

Enables investment professionals to ask natural language questions about portfolios, performance drivers, asset allocation, and deal documents, delivering clear, defensible answers instantly from governed data.

Applies AI across the platform to accelerate data ingestion and automate processes throughout the data lifecycle, strengthening Rivvit's ability to deliver high-quality data at scale.

Applies AI across the platform to accelerate data ingestion and automate processes throughout the data lifecycle, strengthening Rivvit's ability to deliver high-quality data at scale.

Makes Rivvit data available within Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, giving firms scalable access to trusted investment data across the enterprise while maintaining a single source of truth for analytics and AI.

Increased industry presence

Additionally, this year, Rivvit strengthened its engagement with the investment data and operations community by sponsoring influential industry forums focused on data, technology, and AI adoption including InvestOps and Cutter Connect.

Looking ahead

With continued product innovation, expanding partnerships, and a platform designed to support both today's reporting needs and tomorrow's AI-driven workflows, Rivvit enters the coming year focused on one goal: helping financial services firms turn complex data into faster, more confident decisions.

To support Rivvit's ongoing growth and development, the company has hired a Chief Revenue Officer, Bret Bange, who joined the company in January 2026. Bret will lead Rivvit's global revenue strategy, including sales, partnerships, and customer growth, as the company scales to meet increasing demand from asset managers seeking a more trusted, flexible data foundation.

About Rivvit

Founded in 2019, Rivvit is an AI-powered data management and reporting platform that simplifies complex data processes for financial institutions. With Rivvit, users can unify and access data across systems, ensure data quality, and automate reporting on a scalable platform. Whether as an end-to-end software solution or a managed service, Rivvit empowers investment managers with the tools to unlock the full potential of their data and fuel AI initiatives. Learn more at www.rivvitdata.com or connect with us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivvit.

