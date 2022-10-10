Rixon Technology an Advanced Data Tokenization and Privacy Platform Completes Organization Control Exam, Meeting Standards for Security and Availability Trust Services Principles

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rixon Technology announced today that it had completed its Organization Control (SOC 2) examination for its Privacy-grade Data Protection Platform. The Type 2 SOC 2 audit, conducted by CyberGuard Compliance, LLP, found Rixon Technology meets the SOC 2 standards for Security and Availability Trust Services Principles with zero exceptions.

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports examining controls at a service organization relevant to a system's security, availability, or processing integrity (security, availability, and processing integrity principles). A SOC 2 attestation report demonstrates a company's ability to implement critical security practices and prove compliance over an extended period.

"Rixon offers an advanced proactive solution that addresses privacy, compliance, and security laws and standards. We help our customers exceed modern regulatory and legal requirements as they navigate global and US State rules addressing data security, privacy, and processing rules," said David Johnson, Rixon CEO/President. "At Rixon, we feel it is important to complete the SOC examination with zero exceptions to demonstrate to our clients that we are committed to utilizing the best security and privacy practices and can trust us to adhere to strenuous compliance standards."

SOC 2 standards help companies recognize, communicate, and exercise cross-functional value among senior management and security teams. Rixon Technology has developed security in every phase of its Privacy-grade Data Protection Platform. In addition, the Type 2 SOC 2 audit process allowed Rixon to examine and demonstrate its commitment to privacy and security best practices.

ABOUT Rixon Technology

Rixon Technology enables companies to scale securely and meet complex global and US State privacy and security requirements by providing a customizable, proactive, advanced data privacy platform. The Rixon platform is designed for any business, anywhere in the world, and addresses essential data privacy and security laws such as the GDPR, CCPA, CPRA, CDPA, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, etc. In addition, Rixon's reversible masking and processing features enable a company to provide data owner rights of erasure and remembrance, while simultaneously addressing the risk of unauthorized processing of protected data and related fines.

Built to address modern privacy regulations, the Rixon platform enables data to be managed anywhere in the world, with the ability to permit or restrict access to personal data instantly. Rixon protects sensitive data in a manner that makes it of no value to unauthorized users and leaves nothing to be compromised or regulated. Privacy and compliance laws are constantly changing; Rixon provides a solution that cost-effectively meets the demands of companies and consumers for greater data privacy.

For more information or to start a free proof-of-concept, visit www.rixontechnology.com.

