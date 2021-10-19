Rixon Technology Ranked Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rixon Technology is thrilled to announce that it achieved Platinum recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's fourth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. Rixon competed against over 3,300 of early-stage US companies to be named one of 16 companies in total. The Most Fundable Companies initiative aims to educate founders on the investor diligence process and recognize exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today's problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth. Watch our pitch video, here.

"We are a small company, but we have big ambitions. Recognition as a highly investable startup helps improve our funding prospects and brings us one step closer to achieving market leadership," said Dave Johnson, Rixon's Chief Executive Officer. "The Most Fundable Companies initiative provides us with a roadmap to secure private investment. We are excited that the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is giving us a platform to showcase our business and set us up for success with investors."

Established in 2019, Rixon is a data security provider using vaultless tokenization with complete data owner rights capabilities. Unlike others on the market, Rixon's cloud-native solution empowers companies with a proactive and fully customizable approach to data security; one that allows them to serve markets across the globe, in any language, and for any type of regulatory requirement.

As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, Rixon will be profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the December print issue of the magazine. For a complete list of the winners, visit www.pepperdine.edu/mfc-list , where you can also vote for Rixon as the "crowd favorite" through November 1.

About Most Fundable Companies

The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 3,300 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2021 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on October 14, 2021, virtually at Pepperdine University.

The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding. Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies is powered by The Venture Alliance.

About Rixon Technology

Rixon Technology is a data security solutions provider. Rixon's cloud-native data security solutions use an approach that empowers customers to control when and how their data is accessed. This helps Rixon's clients protect their clients, giving them the power of freedom to focus on their business while their data remains secure. For more information, go to rixontechnology.com or visit Rixon Technology on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Dave Johnson, CEO ([email protected])

Doug Lambert, CMO ([email protected])

813-545-0471

Disclaimers: The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies list does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.

SOURCE Rixon Technology