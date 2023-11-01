RiXtrema to Launch RemAI, an AI Tool with the Power to Revolutionize Research, Communication, and Trading in Financial Markets

Advanced AI Tool with Stunning New Technology Leaves ChatGPT in the Dust

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RiXtrema, a New York-based pioneer in developing innovative tools for financial analysis and communication through the use of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and data science, is about to announce the launch of its newest AI product, RemAI. RemAI has the power to revolutionize research, communication, and trading in financial markets.

The new product could be likened to "ChatGPT for finance." It has finance-related knowledge and technological capabilities that simply are not present in ChatGPT. It's a stunning new technology that leaves ChatGPT in the dust.

"People talk about ChatGPT and its relation to finance all the time, but ChatGPT is completely useless for finance," said RiXtrema President and Co-Founder Daniel Satchkov.

RemAI's Large Language Model speeds up financial and investment research 10X by providing a straightforward way to ask an investment research question and receive a near-instant answer with an explanation, data, and charts. With its wide scope, RemAI is not just for financial advisors, but also plan advisors, asset managers, and day traders.

During a live webinar session on November 9, 2023, Satchkov will demonstrate RemAI and show how Large Language Models work in finance, what they can and cannot do, and why ChatGPT is inadequate and inappropriate for any serious use in finance.

Journalists and interested others are qualified to attend the free webinar and educational discussion.

Title: Research, Publish, and Trade with RemAI: Stunning New Tech that Leaves ChatGPT in the Dust

Date: November 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm CT

Register: https://rixtrema.net/remai_live/

ICYMI: RIXTREMA'S WEBINAR FOR AI TOOLS 401KAI AND ADVISORAI VERSION 2.0

RemAI comes on the heels of other important innovations from RiXtrema. Case in point: RiXtrema held a webinar on September 28, 2023 that drilled into the capabilities of RiXtrema's game-changing new AI tools, AdvisorAI 2.0 for financial advisors and 401kAI 2.0 for plan advisors.

Here are some important highlights of the products demonstrated:

Complete data privacy for the first time in the AI and finance industry, unlike ChatGPT or OpenAI, where user data is incorporated and thereafter belongs to the world.





New capabilities that increase advisor productivity and effectiveness 10X. The new functionality revolves around analysis, recognition of PDFs, research, a quick analysis of large portfolios or 401(k) plans, advanced computer vision technology, and multiple language models.





When a prospective client sends a statement to a financial or plan advisor with 50 funds with no tickers and the advisor is expected to follow up quickly, the RiXtrema product can research and develop a response within one hour of getting the statement. Responding in hours instead of days statistically increases the advisor's chance of winning the business by 7X.

Since the AdvisorAI and 401kAI products were launched in May, more than 80 financial professionals have adopted the tools and are proving their efficacy. This rapid adoption, which constitutes a jump of approximately 20% in RiXtrema's user base, is evidence that advisors "get it" and are eager to embrace new AI tools – especially AI solutions that are created and proven by a team of tenured data scientists such as Satchkov and his engineering teams at RiXtrema.

Click this link to access the full recording: https://vimeo.com/869290156?share=copy

Password for the recording: 10X-Advisor!

There is also a full transcript for those who would rather read what the presenters said, rather than watch the recording. Click this link to access the transcript and AI generated summary notes: https://www.mediasourceportal.com/10x-advisor-session-how-to-do-3-hours-of-research-in-3-minutes-transcript.html

SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW WITH THE AI EXPERT: DANIEL SATCHKOV

Journalists who are interested in discussing AI in the world of finance with a true subject matter expert are invited to schedule an interview with Satchkov. He has worked and published in the fields of quantitative finance and machine learning and has been doing data science for more than 20 years. He's knowledgeable, he's outspoken, and he has a lot to say about AI (ask him about artificial "intelligence").

MORE ABOUT DANIEL SATCHKOV

An expert specializing in financial modeling and machine learning for financial advisors and wealth managers, Daniel Satchkov is the President of RiXtrema, Inc. He is a member of the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory's (IFCC) working group on Artificial Intelligence and Genomic Diagnostics (WG-AIGD). Before RiXtrema, he was Associate Director of Risk Research at FactSet (2000-2010), where he researched and developed new and innovative software products dealing with cutting-edge risk measurement and reporting. Satchkov holds Bachelor of Science and MBA degrees from the University of the Pacific and has spoken at numerous financial conferences. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst®, has published widely in leading industry magazines (e.g., Journal of Asset Management, Journal of Risk Model Validation, Investment and Pensions Europe), and received the prestigious 2015 Peter L. Bernstein Award for his joint paper "Robust Risk Estimation and Hedging: A Reverse Stress Testing Approach" published by the Journal of Derivatives.

ABOUT RIXTREMA, INC.

RiXtrema, Inc. is a pioneer in developing innovative tools for financial advisors using machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and data science. Based in New York, NY, RiXtrema currently serves over 7,000 retirement plan advisors and financial advisors. The company's mission is to help financial professionals grow their businesses and comply with fiduciary regulations. RiXtrema was founded in 2010 as a quant risk management system and started serving advisors in 2015. Since then, the company has combined the best machine learning for data gathering and financial math to create actionable reports for fiduciaries. RiXtrema's products use fiduciary analytics, science-based mathematical risk assessment models, intuitive interfaces, fine-tuned searches for plans and sponsors, case studies for each RiXtrema product, science-based mathematical risk assessment models, web-based software that does not need to be installed on computers, and multi-platform support irrespective of the operating system and computer's performance. All RiXtrema products come with a money-back guarantee. In November 2023, RiXtrema unveiled RemAI, an advanced AI tool with stunning new technology that leaves ChatGPT in the dust. RemAI's Large Language Model speeds up financial and investment research 10X by providing a straightforward way to ask an investment research question and receive a near-instant answer with an explanation, data, and charts. With its wide scope, RemAI is not just for financial advisors, but also plan advisors, asset managers, and day traders. For more information visit https://RiXtrema.com/.

