Rixue Li, Founder, and CEO of SECOO, was invited to the China E-commerce Convention 2020 to discuss the new trend of Livestream

China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2020 is an international trade fair jointly held by the Ministry of Commerce of China and Beijing People's Government of Beijing Municipality and supported by the World Trade Organization, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and other international organizations. China E-commerce Convention 2020, part of the CIFTIS, is committed to building, sharing, and creating win-win businesses, aiming to share the most updated concept and achievements in e-commerce. The discussion focused on the latest topics of e-commerce, current insight into the industry, and launched Livestream self-discipline regulations on-site.

When talking about Livestream's impact on shaping the future business, Mr. Rixue Li believes that "the growth of e-commerce Livestream was triggered by the rapid growth of participants, high efficiency, replicability, and informative tools. These characteristics allowed Secoo to build its Livestream ecosystem quickly".

Secoo launched its Livestream business at the end of 2019. Its Livestream is positioned as high-end consumption and lifestyle, focusing on providing Livestream services to luxury and designer brands, multi-brand boutiques, second-hand stores, and brands' offline stores. In addition, Secoo produces its Livestream in Beijing, Shanghai, Qingdao, Tianjin, and Xiamen, even launched overseas Livestream during the Milan and Paris Fashion Week building a worldwide Livestream network.

For the future expectation of e-commerce Livestream, Mr. Rixue Li believes that Livestream is a way of life through constant interaction with customers to acquire feedback and information, creating new brands and consumption patterns.

SOURCE Secoo Group