Riyadh Air selects CFM LEAP engines for launch of new A321neo fleet

Riyadh Air places a firm order for 120 CFM LEAP-1A engines to power 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft

DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Air today announced a firm order for 120 CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 60 Airbus A321neo family aircraft ordered last year. A signing ceremony took place at the Dubai Airshow today between Adam Boukadida, CFO of Riyadh Air and Stéphane Cueille, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, and was witnessed by senior executives from Riyadh Air and CFM, including Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air and Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran. This major agreement includes spare engines.

Adam Boukadida, CFO of Riyadh Air (R) and Stéphane Cueille, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines (L) at the Dubai Air Show

Riyadh Air is a new premium international airline based in Saudi Arabia, whose launch was announced in 2023 as part of the country's initiative to diversify its economy. For its new A321neo fleet, Riyadh Air will benefit from CFM's fuel-efficient LEAP-1A engines that will include the latest high-pressure turbine durability kit. The installed kit aims to increase an engine's time on wing in hot climates such as the Middle East.

"We are excited to partner with CFM, the world's leading supplier of engines for narrowbody aircraft, as we open a new chapter in our company's history," said Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer of Riyadh Air. "Powering our new fleet with LEAP engines is a major asset for our operations, providing outstanding fuel efficiency, lower noise and emissions, and enhanced durability."

"We are honored to embark on this new journey with Riyadh Air as it launches operations with the Airbus A321neo," said Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International. "By supporting Riyadh Air's fleet introduction, we are proud to contribute to building one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the region, while helping foster a dynamic aerospace ecosystem in Saudi Arabia."

With more than 4,000 aircraft delivered to date, CFM LEAP engines have experienced the fastest ramp in commercial aviation history. Advanced technologies like composite fan blades and ceramic matrix composites deliver an engine that's 15% more fuel efficient, with 15% lower carbon emissions than prior-generation CFM56 engines. Backed by advanced health monitoring systems and an open MRO ecosystem, CFM LEAP engines offer mature reliability and enable high asset utilization for narrowbody aircraft.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

About CFM International

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. www.cfmaeroengines.com

SOURCE CFM International