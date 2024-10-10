Riyadh Air Selects SabreMosaic™ to Power Next-Gen Retailing and Offer Optimization

Saudi Arabia's newest flagship airline will deploy Sabre's AI-powered solutions at the forefront of the industry's transition to a more modern retailing approach

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Air, poised to become one of the most forward-thinking airlines globally, has entered into a strategic agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a global leader in software and technology powering the travel industry. Through this partnership, Riyadh Air will adopt comprehensive SabreMosaic™ Offer Optimization technology that provides the intelligence to enable the airline's ambition to be the first carrier to operate on offer- and order-based technology across the entire retail spectrum from its first day of operations in 2025.

With a bold vision to create personalized offers across a broad range of customer touchpoints, Sabre and Riyadh Air are co-innovating in the realm of offer optimization to create industry-first technologies to fuel the future of airline retailing. Powered by Sabre Travel AI™ and utilizing Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) toolkit, this innovative approach enhances offer construction with smart customer segmentation and intelligent bundling – enabling Riyadh Air to unlock value and benefits from effective offer optimization capabilities.

As it begins operations in a highly competitive regional environment, Riyadh Air will deploy SabreMosaic Air Price IQ, Ancillary IQ, Bundle IQ, and Upgrade IQ to generate and manage dynamic offers. Riyadh Air will also deploy SabreMosaic Continuous Revenue Optimizer for true continuous pricing, making it the first airline in the world to operate without traditional fare filing and booking classes in the direct channel. This revolutionary technology enables Riyadh Air to offer diverse and customized travel options, delivering tailored experiences to customers while optimizing revenue.

"We are excited to partner with Riyadh Air as they become the first airline to operate entirely on offer- and order-based technology," said Darren Rickey, Senior Vice President, Global Airline Sales and Account Management, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Riyadh Air's forward-thinking approach and vision to be a digital-first airline align seamlessly with Sabre's commitment to leading the transformation of airline retailing. This partnership highlights our shared dedication to innovation as the industry moves towards a fully offer- and order-driven future."

Recognizing the need for a highly scalable and flexible retailing strategy, Riyadh Air chose Sabre due to its proven track record and ability to deliver modular technology within a broad and diverse IT ecosystem. This strategic move positions Riyadh Air at the forefront of the industry transition towards an offer- and order-based future, allowing the airline to provide innovative, personalized services to travelers.

"Partnering with Sabre has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life," said Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer, Riyadh Air. "Their expertise, innovation, and commitment to excellence make them the ideal partner as we embark on this journey to become the first airline to operate on full offer and order technology. This collaboration ensures we are equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers and to deliver a truly differentiated experience. Sabre's intelligent solutions act as the catalyst for our offer and order platform, and we are excited to continue working together to achieve our ambitious goals."

Earlier this year, Sabre introduced SabreMosaic, its revolutionary offer and order retailing platform for airlines that is powered by Google's industry-leading AI and Google Cloud architecture. SabreMosaic is built for flexibility and speed through a modular and open technology structure, enabling airlines to dynamically create, sell and deliver an array of personalized content to travelers. Sabre and Google continue to work together to bring industry-first applications of Generative AI to market, utilizing Google's proven frameworks for training and scaling these models.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Riyadh Air:

Riyadh Air's is a digitally native airline focused on achieving Kingdom's 2030 vision to lead the aviation industry and put Riyadh on global map as a destination and gateway to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The establishment of Riyadh Air is in line with PIF's mandate to unlock the capabilities of key sectors locally to drive the diversification of Saudi Arabia's economy. The airline will also support the Saudi Aviation Strategy's broader vision, and enable the National Tourism Strategy, unlocking Saudi Arabia's cultural and natural attractions to international tourists and creating new jobs.

