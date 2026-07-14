Riyadh Gets Its First Luxury Brain Wellness Assessment as Brainify.AI Launches with The Longevity Suite

Brainify.AI's new longevity platform brings measurable cognitive wellness to The Longevity Suite's Riyadh clinic, marking its debut in the luxury longevity market.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainify.AI, a a New York- and Dubai-based brain measurement platform, today announced the launch of Brainify.AI Longevity with The Longevity Suite in Riyadh., The launch introduces Riyadh's first luxury brain wellness assessment experience, using a fast, non-invasive brain wave scan to bring measurable cognitive wellness into The Longevity Suite's longevity programs.

"Longevity has done an extraordinary job measuring and improving physical health, but cognitive health has remained one of the most under-served areas — even though it's exactly what clients are asking about," said Ivan Mishanin, Co-Founder and COO of Brainify.AI. "The Longevity Suite was the ideal first partner because they've made psychology and cognitive performance a core pillar of their practice, not an afterthought".

Brainify.AI Longevity fits naturally into premium longevity, wellness, spa, and hospitality settings. In under 10 minutes, clients receive a Brain Wellness Report scoring brain vitality, brain age, focus and attention, stress resilience, and cognitive clarity. Longevity Match connects each score to services from the location's menu, turning every assessment into a personalized next step.

"Brainify.AI Longevity lets us give every client a clear before-and-after view of their cognitive wellness alongside our psychology and performance programs. It's exactly the kind of differentiated, science-led experience we want to be known for in Saudi Arabia," said Paulina Mercader, CEO GCC Region, The Longevity Suite.

The Riyadh launch is the first step in a broader collaboration. Brainify.AI and The Longevity Suite intend to expand the platform across additional locations in Saudi Arabia, with further opportunities under discussion across the region.

About Brainify.AI

Brainify.AI is a neuroscience technology company that makes brain and cognitive wellness measurable. Its Brainify.AI Longevity platform combines portable EEG hardware with AI-driven analysis to deliver fast, non-invasive brain wellness assessments and clear, client-ready reports for longevity, wellness, and performance settings. Learn more at www.brainify.ai.

About The Longevity Suite

The Longevity Suite Milano is one of Europe's fastest-growing networks of precision medicine and longevity clinics. Born in Milan — a city synonymous with excellence, rigour, and refined taste — the brand has built a reputation across Europe's most discerning markets, with locations in Italy, Ibiza, Switzerland, and Istanbul.

Media Contacts

Brainify.AI

Ivan Mishanin • [email protected]

www.brainify.ai

The Longevity Suite

Paulina Mercader • [email protected]

SOURCE brainify.ai