Riyadh Season Hosts the Turkish Super Cup Match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe

20 Oct, 2023, 16:40 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of Riyadh Season has announced the hosting and sponsorship of the Turkish Super Cup match scheduled for December 30, 2023, between the Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe. The match will be held in King Saud University Stadium, known as Al-Awwal Park, accompanied by many activities, including the participation of an international Turkish artist who will be announced before the event.

Hosting the Turkish Super Cup match, in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, will be one of the most important events this Season. The match receives global attention and will be held alongside many sporting, artistic, cultural and entertainment events.

"We are pleased that Saudi Arabia will host the Turkish Super Cup match, which includes two of the largest clubs in Turkey and at the European level, and it will undoubtedly be a competitive and exciting match," said Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. "The Turkish Football Federation is one of the most technologically advanced federations in the world, and we have a strategic relationship with them. I would like to express my gratitude to Riyadh Season for organizing and sponsoring this outstanding football match."

Riyadh Season kicks off in late October in an area exceeding 7 million square meters. The season features the most distinguished entertainment experiences around the world under the slogan "Big Time."

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment event every year during winter.

Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, various experiences and other unique cultural events. In 2023, Riyadh Season will commence on Saturday, 28 October with a spectacular opening ceremony and an historic boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

SOURCE Riyadh Season

