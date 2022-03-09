Rize and YieldX Partner to Reimagine High Yield Savings

ARLINGTON, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rize Money Inc ., a fintech infrastructure platform, and YieldX, a fintech company modernizing and personalizing income investing, today announced a strategic partnership and the release of the Rize Target Yield Account (TYA),a high yield account backed by fiat currency. Fintechs, brands, and banks can now leverage the new TYA to offer a risk-optimized savings-centric product that seeks to target yields of up to 8% to attract new clients, increase client retention, and grow wallet share with existing clients.

High yield products remain in high demand, as banks struggle to provide meaningful yield on savings accounts during a time when interest rates remain near all-time lows. By providing a user-friendly TYA, fintechs are empowered to provide a dynamic user experience that includes same-day liquidity with no transfer limits, the ability to choose yield targets from 1-8% and fast account opening via a singular API. Clients can also customize portfolios that seek to create an optimized risk-adjusted return and rebalance positions back to target yield at any time with the goal of generating consistent income. The Rize TYA enables fintechs to provide a competitively differentiated account type without slowing down their initial product launch.

"We're proud to present a target yield account that is truly the first of its kind, aiming to reduce risk for end customers while striving to generate healthy returns," said CEO and Co-Founder of Rize, Justin Howell. "The modern banking client has been waiting for a product like this, and with the help of YieldX, and its innovative income investing technology, we're able to strengthen the offerings of our existing and new fintech clientele to revolutionize the way the world looks at income investing."

Current high-yield options on the market are expensive, risky, and limited in scope, with many options backed by inherently volatile cryptocurrencies. Rize empowers fintechs to offer a turnkey target yield account without the challenge of complexity, time intensiveness, and expense of developing the infrastructure internally. The Rize TYA provides existing and new clients with the ability to offer highly effective target yield accounts. Through its partnership with YieldX Advisers, LLCi an SEC-registered investment advisor, Rize unlocks the potential to achieve attractive yields through highly-liquid fixed-income investments.

"This offering is critical as traditional high yield savings accounts currently offer negative returns relative to inflation, leading to poor client experiences," said Adam Green, CEO and CoFounder of YieldX. "Partnering with Rize to leverage our API suite empowers forward-thinking fintechs and financial institutions to provide their customers with personalized, on-demand products like this built around targeted yield."

The Rize TYA allows for multi-product architecture designed to integrate with a company's existing offering, along with embedded compliance tools to help clients manage regulatory requirements. Rize offers a one-stop-shop for everything fintech builders need to establish new financial products.

The Rize Target Yield Account is made of a set of APIs that deliver a fully managed portfolio of fixed income securities to Rize's consumer-facing fintech clients. Rize's proprietary synthetic core allows fintech companies to move money seamlessly across account types, so TYA funds can be liquidated same-day.

The YieldX algorithms allocate to a diversified basket of liquid fixed-income ETFs whilst optimizing for the lowest risk and cost to the end investor (where risk is defined as annualized volatility and cost is defined as the expense ratio). YieldX curates a list of highly liquid funds from which to optimize and regularly reviews the constituents to ensure the funds are aligned with yield-targeted investing.ii

See here, to better understand the definition of yield as presented in this release. To learn more about the Target Yield Account, please visit: TY Landing Page. Further information on partnering with YieldX and its customized income-focused investment solutions is available at yieldx.app.

About the Partnership

Rize is a technology services company that provides an API-based Platform that allows Rize's financial technology clients to develop programs that offer, open, and maintain securities investment accounts with a broker-dealer that will be separately managed by YieldX Advisers, LLC for Client's customers. All investment portfolios are held at DriveWealthiii, the pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth or on LinkedIn.

About Rize

Rize is a fintech infrastructure platform that provides fintechs and non-financial companies access to all of the tools they need to efficiently build, launch, and scale new financial products and services via one API. Open DDA accounts via our sponsor bank and get access to transaction processing, card issuance, payment rails, and compliance tools all in one seamlessly integrated platform.

About YieldX

YieldX is modernizing and personalizing income investing. YieldX offers a digital-native API-first analytics and modeling platform. Our 'no quant' apps are transforming the way everyone from wealth managers to broker-dealers and fintech apps design and deliver optimized, personalized income investing solutions at scale. YieldX offers complete flexibility, with a choice of technology and asset management solutions, custom investment universes, and white-labeled offerings, so clients can select the capabilities that best meet their needs. For more information, visit YieldX.app and for important disclosures, please visit: https://yieldx.app/disclosures/.

i Investment advisory services are offered through YieldX Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of YieldX, Inc. Yield Advisers, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. YieldX Advisers, LLC only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of YieldX Advisers, LLC's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, YieldX Advisers, LLC 's business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

ii YieldX portfolios seek to reduce risk and cost, but as with all financial products, may experience capital loss and varying returns based on prevailing market conditions. The investments made are not principal protected and can be worth less than invested.

iii Securities are offered through Drivewealth, LLC member SIPC. SIPC currently protects the securities and cash in brokerage accounts up to $500,000 of which $250,000 may be in cash. The SIPC does not protect against the market risks associated with investing.

