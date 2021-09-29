Rize Secures $11.4M Series A Led by Alpha Edison and Morpheus Ventures to Help Fintech Builders Build Flexible Financial Products

Rize, a banking-as-a-service platform, has raised an $11.4M Series A Tweet this

"We founded Rize because we had a vision of how financial services could work in a much more customer-centric and intuitive fashion. Originally starting out as a B2C fintech, we set out with the goal to translate the highly regulated and siloed financial services industry into a set of intuitive user experiences that match how people actually think about and use money in the real world" says CEO and Co-Founder Justin Howell. What he and Co-Founder and CCO Kirk Voltz found was that in order to achieve the customer-centric approach they wanted, they had to rebuild the financial infrastructure first. "This turned out to be a massive infrastructure problem, not just a user-experience problem." So, the company pivoted to a business-to-business model to "help fintech builders build while [Rize] takes care of the plumbing."

This funding will allow Rize to scale their team and enhance their core product to further support the needs of their clients. Other projects include further enhancing client experience tools in areas like compliance, fraud monitoring, and enhanced security. Additionally, the investment will power product launches crossing into new verticals such as brokerage, small business banking, crypto and credit powered by their Synthetic Core.

"What attracted us to Rize was their Synthetic Core technology that essentially abstracts all the plumbing required to develop a broad spectrum of fintech products and services that developers are looking to build into a simplified singular API connection," says Howard Ko of Morpheus Ventures, "Not only is the Synthetic Core able to connect the typical pipes that are needed to provide more commonplace BaaS products such as deposit accounts, but they are inherently able to interconnect pipes that are often times siloed such as those between brokerage and deposit accounts, amongst many others, which provides for the potential of new innovative financial products and services. We are excited to partner with the Rize team to help developers transform what is possible to create and to expand the horizon where fintech products and services can reside."

