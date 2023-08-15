Rize Sports to Open State-of-the-Art Multi-Purpose Athletic and Events Facility

Venue can be used for basketball, pickleball, private events; Harry Leckemby Jr. named General Manager

LEETSDALE, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) today announced the opening of Rize Sports, a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose athletic and events space in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania.

With 55,000 square feet of world-class courts for basketball and pickleball, and other amenities, Rize Sports will offer a variety of activities for all skill levels – from beginner to pro – offering accessibility to all who want to play or learn. Once complete, the facility will feature three regulation basketball courts with seating for approximately 80 spectators and one championship regulation basketball court with seating for around 250 spectators. It will also include a state-of-the-art practice basketball court. Other amenities include two multi-purpose team rooms, a café area, grab-and-go concessions, a lounge area, and a training room. The two multi-purpose rooms can be used for small corporate meetings and banquets.

In its first year, Rize Sports plans to host clinics and camps for players, coaches, and officials, as well as attract national and regional basketball tournaments, which will not only help grow the game but also drive economic impact for local businesses.

Rize Sports also announced the appointment of Harry Leckemby Jr. as General Manager, bringing 35 years of sports industry experience and knowledge to Western Pennsylvania's newest indoor sports facility. Most recently, Leckemby spent six years as an Event and Facility Operations Manager at Hoover Met Complex in Alabama. In his new role at Rize Sports, Leckemby will also offer internship opportunities for local college sports management students to develop their skills. Leckemby grew up in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Robert Morris University with a bachelor's degree in business administration, with a focus in sport management.

"I am honored to lead Rize Sports' new facility, and am committed to efficient and creative management of this important offering to western Pennsylvania and the tri-state area," said Harry Leckemby Jr. "We aim to host teams in preparation for elite-level national and international competitions in the not-so-distant future, and I'm looking forward to serving our community with the best recreation and competitive sports opportunities available."

