RizePoint & UL Collaborate, Enhance Audits, Data Collection & Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in the food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility space, and UL, a global independent safety science company, have announced their new collaboration.

Together, RizePoint and UL help companies enhance their safety and quality protocols and compliance through UL's inspection expertise combined with RizePoint's best-in-class digital auditing solutions. This allows companies to collect and analyze data, gain visibility, track trends, implement corrective actions, and maximize compliance.

"UL will use RizePoint to conduct audits and work with shared clients to implement quality programs. Companies that work with UL and RizePoint will be uniquely able to access and analyze data, determine compliance, and implement corrective actions, as necessary," explained RizePoint's CRO, Matt Regusci. "As companies get back to business post-COVID, it's especially important to have current audits and certificates around building inspections in place. This collaboration will help ensure this occurs."

The collaboration gives the companies' mutual clients a single place to manage collected data related to their quality and safety programs, which saves time, reduces errors within their programs and operations, and provides a more holistic view.

"Suppose a hotel uses UL experts to audit their facility across food safety, building inspections, and air quality. Now, that hotel – and other UL clients – can use RizePoint's innovative digital solutions to increase compliance, identify trends, and help to ensure the quality and safety of their facilities," said Mike Halligan, UL's global program manager.

