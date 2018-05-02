RizePoint Honored as Stevie® Award Winner for Governance, Risk & Compliance Software

"RizePoint customers experience a 60% decrease in non-compliance within the first nine months on the platform," said Frank Maylett, President and CEO of RizePoint. "RizePoint enables organizations to gather, analyze, and act on a multitude of GRC data – everything from farm-to-fork food safety, to supplier onboarding for quality control, to responsible sourcing and fair labor practices."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

RizePoint At-a-Glance

RizePoint mobile and cloud-based software helps organizations improve the quality, safety, and sustainability of their products, services and facilities.

RizePoint's software is used by 5 of the top 8 hospitality brands and 5 of the top 8 food service brands.

RizePoint serves more than 387,000 users in 120 countries and territories, speaking 40 languages:

105,000 food service restaurants



27,000 hotels and resort properties



13,000 grocery and retail stores

About RizePoint

RizePoint is the global leader in Quality Experience Management SaaS solutions. RizePoint software creates a hub of valuable compliance information to align organizational focus on brand protection. Dedicated to helping our customers deliver a positive brand experience, RizePoint serves more than 2 million audits with 300 million questions answered annually. Considered the industry standard for food service, hospitality, and retail, RizePoint is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.rizepoint.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

