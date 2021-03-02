RizePoint Supports Additional GLOBALG.A.P. Standards, Provides a Broader Range of Audit Solutions for Certification Bodies

SALT LAKE CITY, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RizePoint, a technology leader in the food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility space, now supports additional GLOBALG.A.P. standards, including the Harmonized Produce Safety Standard (HPSS), Produce Handling Assurance (PHA) standard, and the Add-On NURTURE Module. RizePoint, which offers the leading mobile auditing platform in the marketplace, now enables Certification Bodies to administer and digitally submit a wider variety of GLOBALG.A.P. audits to meet expanded digital submission requirements to serve a broader client base.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a leading global certification program, offering a set of standards for good agricultural practices. Farmers, growers, and other producers who demonstrate that they meet GLOBALG.A.P. standards through independent inspection are granted the prestigious GLOBALG.A.P. certification.

As an IT solution provider to the Certifying Bodies conducting inspections, RizePoint already offers GLOBALG.A.P.'s Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA) audits via its Mobile Auditor app and SaaS product suite. Additionally, RizePoint was one of the first audit technology partners approved to submit IFA results from Certifying Bodies to GLOBALG.A.P. via the GLOBALG.A.P. API in accordance with new audit submission requirements.

"We have expanded our support to include the additional programs that GLOBALG.A.P. offers. We're proud to help Certifying Bodies conduct a broader range of audits, serving more farmers, growers and producers. RizePoint's off-the-shelf auditing solution makes the process accurate, easy, efficient, and valid. And our integration with GLOBALG.A.P. makes the submission process seamless between systems so producers can get certified sooner," explained Matt Regusci, RizePoint's Chief Relationship Officer.

Certifying Bodies can use the RizePoint Mobile Auditor app with its pre-built Inspection Methods and Justification Guidelines checklists to easily administer the GLOBALG.A.P. standards, including HPSS, PHA, IFA, and NURTURE Module Add-on. Using RizePoint's mobile app, audit information is collected for each producer, feedback reports are generated for review, and immediate corrective actions can be implemented as needed.

"Producers often have multiple locations that need regular auditing. RizePoint empowers Certifying Bodies to audit, assess results, and determine when and if corrective actions must be taken across all their locations and business models. RizePoint's best-in-class solution is complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly, boosting visibility and transparency and integrating seamlessly with the GLOBALG.A.P. system," Regusci added.

"GLOBALG.A.P. is delighted to feature RizePoint as an approved software provider for our Audit Online Hub," said Roberta Anderson, Executive Vice President of GLOBALG.A.P. North America. "RizePoint offers CBs reliable data upload into our system as a fully integrated GLOBALG.A.P. auditing solution. With ~160 approved CBs and 200,000+ producers under GLOBALG.A.P. certification, we welcome such innovative solutions that streamline audit processes."

About RizePoint

For over 22 years, RizePoint has offered a quality management software solution that helps companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. The company serves the food, hospitality, and retail industries with a world-class mobile auditing tool and a cloud-based platform that automates quality management systems, including internal, external, and self-assessment and -inspection programs. RizePoint works with the most prestigious brands in the world, including SGS, ConAgra, L Brands, and Marriott, supporting them on a variety of quality, safety, and compliance activities. For more information, visit https://rizepoint.com/industries/tpa/.

About GLOBALG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a leading global certification program whose mission is to bring farmers and retailers together to produce and market safe food, to protect scarce resources, and to build a sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.globalgap.org.

