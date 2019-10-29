Rizing, LLC and Eightfold.ai® Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive AI Talent Platform for SAP®️ SuccessFactors®

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing, LLC, a privately held global SAP functional and technical firm, and Eightfold.ai, inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform, the first AI-powered solution for enterprise talent needs, today announced a new partnership. The combination of Rizing's expertise implementing SAP® SuccessFactors® and Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform will enhance the capabilities of SAP SuccessFactors using Eightfold's rich algorithms to enable advanced hiring and retention while addressing diversity and a full candidate experience that builds the talent ecosystem, all with a much faster return on investment.

"The partnership between Rizing and Eightfold.ai is a valuable addition to our portfolio of human capital management solutions," said Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing. "As customers look to accelerate their journey to the cloud, they're looking for value added solutions. Combined with our Upgrade to Success program, this enhancement to talent management means Rizing is delivering innovative value-added solutions across the entire HCM suite. With Rizing's cloud-readiness assessment and Eightfold.ai companies have more reason than ever to move to the cloud."

"Talent is the number one issue today on a global scale," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President of Eightfold.ai. "Unfortunately, we see companies struggling with solutions that are not designed to solve the range of talent problems, including hiring, retention, diversity and experience. We're excited to partner with Rizing, experts and trusted advisors to businesses that use SAP solutions, and to bring a holistic approach with our AI-powered Talent Intelligence Platform that is used on four continents, offered in multiple languages, and is driving measurable value within months."

"Helping our customers succeed is all about creating a competitive advantage for each customer's niche," says Simon Goupil, Executive Vice President, Strategic Industries and Alliances, of Rizing. "In recruiting, that means getting the right candidate into the right position before the competition. In talent management, that means creating career options that get employees to stay and grow. We're excited about the difference Eightfold.ai and Rizing will make to help our customers transform their talent acquisition, diversity, retention, and overall experience."

Rizing employs industry and line of business experts who work with businesses that use SAP technology to design and implement solutions that meet their specific needs. For human capital management, Rizing, with over 350 SAP SuccessFactors certified consultants, provides services and software solutions to enable HR transformation from core HR and payroll through talent acquisition and management. The Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform will be available to Rizing customers using SAP SuccessFactors as part of a recruiting platform implementation or enhancement. In addition to their partnership with Eightfold.ai, Rizing offers SAP SuccessFactors solution extensions in SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

Earlier this year, Eightfold and SAP announced that Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform was available in the SAP App Center. The Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solutions to help recruiting and HR teams reach their goals for recruitment, retention and diversity.

Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., USA, Rizing is a privately held multinational company leading the development of the intelligent enterprise through our portfolio of services that includes Human Capital Management expertise for SAP SuccessFactors and SAP ERP HCM; SAP Enterprise Asset Management and SAP Consumer Industries. Rizing provides consulting and support services, SAP® Partner Managed Cloud payroll and our proprietary apps leveraging the SAP Cloud Platform to Fortune 500 and small and medium enterprises. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.

Eightfold delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform, the most effective way for companies to identify promising candidates, reach diversity hiring goals, retain top performers, and engage talent. Eightfold's patented artificial intelligence–based platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. Built by top engineers out of Facebook, Google and other leading technology companies, Eightfold is based in Mountain View, California. Recently, Eightfold published its first book, What's Next for You: The Eightfold Path to Transforming the Way We Hire and Manage Talent . For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

